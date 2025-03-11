Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
The 5 most federally dependent states — and the 5 least dependent

Economic Indicators

The 5 most federally dependent states — and the 5 least dependent

Some states are getting a lot more federal cash than others

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 most federally dependent states — and the 5 least dependent
Photo: Anna Rose Layden / Stringer (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and DOGE boss Elon Musk are on a mission to significantly cut federal spending by $1 trillion this yearlaying off workers, canceling contracts, and slashing budgets across all departments.

While it seems unlikely they’ll meet their goal, the impact of their cuts is already being noticed. And some states are feeling the cuts especially hard.

WalletHub compiled a list of the most and least federally dependent states. It analyzed data to find both the state government’s and the state residents’ federal dependency, looking at the return on taxes paid to the federal government, share of federal jobs, and federal funding as a share of state revenue.

“Regardless of whether the distribution of federal funds is fair or not, living in one of the most federally dependent states can be beneficial for residents,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. “For every dollar residents of the top states pay in taxes, they get several dollars back in federal funding, which often leads to higher-quality infrastructure, education, public health and more.”

Continue reading to see which states are the most — and least — dependent.

5th most dependent: South Carolina

Photo: Mark Wallheiser / Stringer (Getty Images)
4th most dependent: Mississippi

Photo: Streeter Lecka / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd most dependent: West Virginia

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd most dependent: Kentucky

Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
Most dependent: Alaska

Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
5th least dependent: Utah

Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff (Getty Images)
4th least dependent: Massachusetts

Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd least dependent: Delaware

Photo: Mark Makela / Stringer (Getty Images)
2nd least dependent: California

Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
Least dependent: New Jersey

Photo: Hannah Beier / Stringer (Getty Images)
