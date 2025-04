Cars have become more expensive than ever in the past few years, with the average new car costing $49,740 in January. And with Trump’s tariffs, they’re only set to get more expensive.

Advertisement

But that doesn’t mean good deals don’t still exist.

Consumer Reports compiled a list of the most reliable new cars and SUVs under $30,000 for people looking to buy something that won’t break the bank.

Continue reading to see which cars made the list: