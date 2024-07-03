The 10 most turbulent plane routes in the world

Turbulence can be a scary thing on an airplane. A flight from London to Singapore recently saw one passenger die and dozens of others get injured. Zooming out, the turbulence tracking site Turbli went over its weather-based data and parsed the quakiest routes the world over for 2023.

The site ranked the flight paths based on their average eddy dissipation rates (EDR), a measure of how quickly air disturbances work themselves out of the atmosphere. An EDR of 15 is considered “light” and an EDR of 45 is considered “severe,” though larger aircraft are less likely to be affected at a given level. So if a trip has an average EDR of 15, flyers should expect a good bit of shaking at minimum. All the ranked journeys fly over or near mountain ranges, which often exacerbate turbulence.

Check out which global routes are the most turbulent.