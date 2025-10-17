What does moving insurance cover?

Here's how moving insurance works and what it covers
Moving is stressful enough without worrying about items being damaged. Learn about mover liability and third-party policies to better protect your belongings
It’s the sound everyone dreads after all the heavy lifting is finally over: That crash of broken glass from a box clearly marked "fragile," and the awful realization that something precious is gone for good. With high-value electronics and delicate family heirlooms at stake, a moving mishap can deliver a sharp financial sting.
Moving insurance is a financial safety net that’s meant to reimburse you for items that get lost or damaged during a move.
Most people assume they’re already covered. However, there can be a wide gap between the basic protection movers offer and the actual cost to replace your belongings. Understanding your options is the best way to avoid a painful and costly surprise.
Why your home or renters' insurance may not be enough
A big misconception is that homeowner’s or renters' insurance policies cover personal belongings during a move. Usually, these policies only protect your items against "named perils," such as fire or theft, while they're at your home.
Certain policies may include a "goods in transit" clause that offers limited protection during a move. The clause likely lists specific covered events — such as theft, collision, or fire — and has a maximum coverage amount.
Adding a rider or endorsement to your existing homeowner's or renter's insurance policy may be possible. Riders provide specific, limited coverage for situations not included in an original policy, such as protecting household goods while in transit. Your insurance provider can advise you whether they can offer a rider along with the coverage details and cost.
For broader protection, a standalone moving insurance policy is often the best option. These policies are typically more comprehensive than riders and cover the unique risks associated with moving.
Types of moving insurance
Here's a look at the three available types of moving insurance:
Released value protection (basic coverage)
Released value protection is the most basic, no-cost option that all interstate movers offer, per the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). It's free, but you need to sign a statement on your bill of lading — the official document issued by a moving company that lists the items being transported and serves as a contract for the move — to choose it.
Coverage is based on the weight of each item ($0.60 per pound), not its value. For example, a 20-pound $1,000 television would be reimbursed for only $12 if damaged. This option provides minimal protection and is mainly suitable for low-value items.
Full value protection (upgraded coverage)
Full value protection is the default coverage offered on moving company contracts. There's a cost involved, but with this coverage, the mover is liable for the full replacement value of any lost or damaged items.
A mover can choose one of three ways to compensate you for a damaged item: Repair it, replace it with a similar item, or pay you the current market value or estimated repair cost. This coverage typically costs around 1–2% of the total value of your shipment and may include a deductible.
Third-party moving insurance
Third-party moving insurance is purchased from an independent provider rather than the moving company, often offering broader coverage for high-value or specialty items. It can supplement your mover's weight-based, released value policy and typically covers natural disasters, appliance mechanical failures, rust, mold and mildew, and catastrophic accidents.
Costs range from around 1–5% of your total declared item value, but this expense may be a worthwhile investment if you're heading to one of the most popular cities for relocation, along with a moving van full of belongings. It may even be a requirement for moves that include luxury items or involve long-term storage.
What does moving insurance cover?
The specifics of different moving insurance policies can vary, but they all share certain standards.
Commonly covered events
Moving insurance usually covers:
- Damage from the moving truck being in an accident
- Lost or stolen items while in the mover's possession
- Breakage or other damage due to improper handling
- Fire or theft of the moving truck
- Losses incurred during storage-in-transit (depending on the policy)
Common exclusions
Even comprehensive third-party insurance policies may include these common exclusions:
- Self-packed items: If you pack your own boxes, the mover can deny a claim by arguing the damage was due to improper packing.
- Preexisting damage: The mover isn't liable for damage that was already there.
- Undeclared high-value items: You must individually list valuable items such as jewelry, antiques, or fine art.
- Perishables and hazardous materials: Moving insurance won't cover things like food, plants, guns, or flammable liquids.
How to choose the right type of moving insurance
Choosing the right moving insurance coverage doesn't have to be complicated. Follow these steps to make an informed decision:
- Take an inventory: First, create a detailed list of your belongings, paying special attention to high-value items. Estimate the total replacement cost of your entire shipment.
- Assess the risk: Are you moving across town or across the country? Will your belongings need to go into storage? Do you have a lot of fragile electronics, valuable art, specialty furniture, or irreplaceable heirlooms? The higher the risk, the more comprehensive your coverage should be.
- Compare your options: Withyour inventory and risk assessment in hand, weigh the costs and benefits of released value, full value, and third-party moving insurance policies. For a local move with inexpensive furniture, basic coverage might suffice. For a long-distance move involving valuable goods, you might opt for full value protection or a third-party policy.
- Read the fine print: Never sign an agreement without understanding the coverage limits, deductibles, and the process for filing a claim. Don't be afraid to ask your mover or insurance provider pointed questions.
How the claims process works (and how to protect yourself)
Imagine you sign the mover's delivery form stating everything arrived safely, only to later discover a massive crack in your solid-wood heirloom desk. By signing, you may have just forfeited your right to file a claim.
Even in the best circumstances, the claims process can be tricky. By taking the following steps, you can better protect yourself in case you need to file a claim.
- Photograph everything: When you're creating your moving checklist,take clear photos of your valuable items, especially furniture and electronics. This gives you a record of their precise condition before the movers arrive.
- Inspect on delivery: Check your major items for visible damage before the movers leave. Take photos and note any issues directly on the bill of lading or delivery receipt before you sign any paperwork.
- File claims promptly: By law, you have nine months to file a claim related to an interstate move, but you really should do it as soon as possible. The longer you wait, the harder it may be to prove the damage occurred during the move.
- Include documentation: To make a claim stronger, include photos, inventory documents, damage reports, and receipts when you file.