What does moving insurance cover?

Here's how moving insurance works and what it covers Moving is stressful enough without worrying about items being damaged. Learn about mover liability and third-party policies to better protect your belongings

It’s the sound everyone dreads after all the heavy lifting is finally over: That crash of broken glass from a box clearly marked "fragile," and the awful realization that something precious is gone for good. With high-value electronics and delicate family heirlooms at stake, a moving mishap can deliver a sharp financial sting.

Moving insurance is a financial safety net that’s meant to reimburse you for items that get lost or damaged during a move.

Most people assume they’re already covered. However, there can be a wide gap between the basic protection movers offer and the actual cost to replace your belongings. Understanding your options is the best way to avoid a painful and costly surprise.