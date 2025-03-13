MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) reports earnings

In This Story MVBF +2.88%

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF+2.88% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The filing details the company's financial performance, including a decrease in net interest income to $109.2 million from $123.3 million in the previous year, attributed to a decrease in average total loans and an increase in the cost of funds.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Noninterest income increased to $42.9 million, driven by gains on the sale of assets and increased payment card and service charge income.

Advertisement

Noninterest expense rose to $122.2 million, reflecting higher salaries and employee benefits and increased professional fees.

Advertisement

Net income available to common shareholders was reported at $20.1 million, down from $31.2 million in the previous year, with basic earnings per share of $1.56 compared to $2.46 in 2023.

Advertisement

The company reported total assets of $3.13 billion, a decrease from $3.31 billion at the end of 2023, with a decline in total loans to $2.10 billion.

The allowance for credit losses was $19.7 million, representing 0.94% of total loans, with nonperforming loans increasing to $24.6 million.

Advertisement

MVB Financial Corp. continues to focus on its core banking and fintech operations, with an emphasis on expanding its treasury services and supporting fintech clients.

The filing also discusses the company's regulatory compliance, including its capital adequacy under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio framework, with a reported ratio of 11.2% at year-end.

Advertisement

MVB Financial Corp. highlights its commitment to maintaining a strong liquidity position, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $317.9 million at year-end.

The company has identified three reportable segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company, and continues to explore strategic growth opportunities in these areas.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the MVB Financial Corp. annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.