The biggest AI debuts and gadgets announced at this year's Mobile World Congress

It seems AI is everywhere now — the news, our workplaces, homes, and even on our bodies. Even more AI-powered tech was on display this week at the “largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem” — the Mobile World Congress, which runs annually in Barcelona, Spain.

Advertisement

Held from Feb. 26 to 29 at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, the conference hosts companies at the forefront of mobile innovations, along with business and government executives, to present the anticipated tech gadgets and upgrades due to come out over the next years.

Unsurprisingly, one of this year’s themes was “Humanising AI,” which MWC said was “a deep dive like you’ve never experienced before.” The event hosted 41 AI-centered sessions around AI’s impact on companies, operations, and the wider industry.

See some of the AI-powered tech that was on display at MWC 2024.