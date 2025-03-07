The top 6 gadget reveals of MWC 2025 that got the internet buzzing

Although it was first unveiled in January at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 phones — and particularly the Edge model, which Samsung deemed its thinnest yet — stole the spotlight.

We still don’t know much about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Visitors at the MWC 2025 didn’t receive any information on it, and were not allowed to touch it. But we do know that like the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, and much like the other buzzy phones debuted at MWC, it will have a host of AI integration features (including built-in Google Gemini features) and advanced camera technology.

The super-thin phone is likely to launch in the coming months, as rival Apple (AAPL) is also reportedly readying to unveil a super-thin phone of its own with the highly anticipated and rumored iPhone 17 Air.