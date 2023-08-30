National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $629.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.66 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.88 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

