Send us a tip!
Business News

National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $629.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.66 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.88 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIOF