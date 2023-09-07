Make business better.™️
National Beverage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Thursday reported profit of $49.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share.

The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $324.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIZZ