National Beverage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Thursday reported profit of $49.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share.

The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $324.2 million in the period.

