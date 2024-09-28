National Coffee Day is Sunday. Here's where to score some deals

Coffee purveyors and enthusiasts are celebrating National Coffee Day on Sunday, honoring the rich, aromatic brew that kickstarts the mornings and daily routines of many Americans.

Advertisement

From its origins in ancient Ethiopia to its status as a modern staple, coffee has become a cherished ritual for millions.

In the U.S., a lot more adults are drinking coffee now compared to a decade ago. Specifically, there’s been a 37% increase in the number of adults who drink coffee, making it the highest rate of daily coffee consumption in over 20 years, according to a recent survey by the National Coffee Association (NCA).



As caffeine lovers seek out complimentary deals and promotions, we’ve compiled a list of some locations, including Dunkin’, Starbucks (SBUX), and perhaps even Wendy’s, that are offering discounts to entice consumers. Notably, some chains are offering deals a little longer, as International Coffee Day arrives on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Let’s take a look, and happy sipping.