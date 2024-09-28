Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
National Coffee Day is Sunday. Here's where to score some deals

Food

National Coffee Day is Sunday. Here's where to score some deals

Dunkin', Starbucks, and Krispy Kreme are offering promotions

By
Francisco Velasquez
Coffee pouring in a mug.
Image: Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography (Getty Images)

Coffee purveyors and enthusiasts are celebrating National Coffee Day on Sunday, honoring the rich, aromatic brew that kickstarts the mornings and daily routines of many Americans.

From its origins in ancient Ethiopia to its status as a modern staple, coffee has become a cherished ritual for millions.

In the U.S., a lot more adults are drinking coffee now compared to a decade ago. Specifically, there’s been a 37% increase in the number of adults who drink coffee, making it the highest rate of daily coffee consumption in over 20 years, according to a recent survey by the National Coffee Association (NCA).

As caffeine lovers seek out complimentary deals and promotions, we’ve compiled a list of some locations, including Dunkin’, Starbucks (SBUX), and perhaps even Wendy’s, that are offering discounts to entice consumers. Notably, some chains are offering deals a little longer, as International Coffee Day arrives on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Let’s take a look, and happy sipping.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’

People line up at a Dunkin’ store inside Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Image: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)
  • The deal: Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to Dunkin’ Rewards members with any purchase made through the Dunkin’ app. The deal is limited to one member, and additional charges may apply. Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew are not included in the promotion.
Starbucks

Starbucks

Starbucks in New York City.
Image: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • The deal: Starbucks is offering a $10 discount on select blends for customers who spend $50 on Amazon through Sunday.
  • Meanwhile, Starbucks Coffee at Home is hosting a Twitch live DJ streaming set with Sofi Tukker on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT / 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The event aims to bring “fans together over music and coffee pairings” from home, a tradition musician Tucker Halpern claims he started during the pandemic.
Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

People outside Krispy Kreme in London.
Image: Mike Kemp/In Pictures (Getty Images)
  • The deal: Krispy Kreme (DNUT) is offering a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The deal can be made in-store or via an online order for pickup using the promo code COFFEE.
Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s Coffee

Two cups of coffee on a table in a Peet’s Coffee store.
Image: Zhang Peng/LightRocket (Getty Images)

The deal: Participating locations are offering free drip coffee or cold brew through Sunday, along with 25% off select items available both in-store and online using the code NCD2024. Loyalty members can score a “free upsize” on their drinks.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee in Houston.
Image: Karen Warren / Houston Chronicle (Getty Images)
  • The deal: Customers can score a free medium cold press or hot “coffee of the day” with the purchase of any beverage (or a 16-ounce bag of coffee beans). Caribou is also launching its Perks Appreciation week on Monday for loyalty members, which will feature new special offers daily through its app until Friday, Oct. 4.
Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee

Barista Yana Powers pours drip coffee at Blue Bottle Coffee in San Francisco.
Image: Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle (Getty Images)
  • The deal: 10% off all coffee, including whole bean coffee, coffee sets, and craft instant from Sept. 27 through Oct. 2. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout. On October 1, customers can score a free 12-ounce pour over with the purchase of a 12-ounce bag of whole bean coffee. That deal is limited to one guest and can only be made in-store.
Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette

Americano
Image: Courtesy of Paris Baguette
  • The deal: Loyalty members can score a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase from Friday, Sept. 27, to Sunday, Sept. 29. The chain says the coffee is “handcrafted using premium Lavazza beans.”
Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons

Lady drinking Tim Horton’s coffee in a shop close to chinatown.
Image: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket (Getty Images)
Wendy’s

Wendy’s

Wendy’s coffee cup in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • The possible deal: Between the start of National Coffee Day in 2023 until Oct. 1, Wendy’s offered a small hot or cold coffee for just a $1. The chain hasn’t explicity said if it will participate this year, but for customers in need of something sweet, the chain is offering $1 Frosty’s through Sept. 29.
