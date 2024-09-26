Business News

Wendy's is taking a shot at McDonald's broken McFlurry machines with a $1 Frosty deal

Wendy’s partnered with the creators of McBroken.com, which tracks McDonald's frequent ice cream machine outages

Francisco Velasquez
A Wendy’s in Austin, Texas.
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Wendy’s is looking to capitalize on McDonald’s ongoing issues with its broken ice cream machines with the promotion of its own frozen dessert: the $1 Frosty.

The company said it wants to be a reliable alternative for customers in search of a sweet treat “when they need it most,” especially when the “ice cream machines at the other guys are offline – often for two to three hours at a time.” Without naming names, Wendy’s hints at McDonald’s frequent and infamous equipment failures, which often leave customers high and dry for hours on end.

In a clever marketing move, Wendy’s said it has partnered with the creators of McBroken.com, a website that tracks ice cream machine outages, to identify the cities most in need of a Frosty fix. The data revealed that Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles are the cities that experience the highest frequency of outages.

There are also worse times than others to go. McBroken.com’s data shows machines are most likely down during the lunch rush, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To sidestep the ice cream machine roulette altogether, Wendy’s is offering its $1 Frosty deal nationwide through September 30, with both classic chocolate or limited-time vanilla flavors available. To find their nearest location and order a Frosty, customers can use the Wendy’s app or even McBroken.com’s website.

The deal is not valid in a combo, and prices for the Frosty may also be higher in Arkansas, California, Hawaii, and through third-party delivery services.

As inflation-weary consumers seek deals that stretch their dollars further, Wendy’s is working overtime to stand out in the highly competitive fast food landscape. Earlier this year, the company said its $3 breakfast bundle resonated with customers so much that Wendy’s plans to keep it around until 2025.