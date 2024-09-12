McDonald's is extending its $5 Meal Deal

In This Story MCD

McDonald’s (MCD) is extending its $5 Meal Deal through December in many local U.S. markets, the company said in a statement on Thursday.



The deal launched in June and was previously set to end after just four weeks, but was later extended slightly after showing early signs of success.

“This summer, tens of millions of fans went to their local McDonald’s to enjoy our $5 Meal Deal, and it was so great to welcome them,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA. “Together with our franchisees, we’re committed to keeping our prices as affordable as possible, which is why we’re doubling down with even more ways to save.

The popular bundle includes a choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a small soft drink, all for just $5.

Extending the $5 meal deal, along with other fall promotions, is part of the chain’s efforts to keep meal prices reasonable, or what executives labeled as “value” roughly 90 times during their most recent earnings calls.

Along with the bundle, McDonald’s is also offering a bunch of other promotions, including a $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day, $2 McCrispy sandwiches on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, $1 10-piece Chicken McNuggets weekly. That’s on top of its promotion of free medium fries, that customers can get every Friday through the end of 2024 with any $1 purchase.

In Southern California, McDonald’s is offering a 2 for $3.99 deal on Chicken or Sausage McGriddles, sausage biscuits, or any size iced coffee. That local promotion could be in line with its efforts to give customers in the state a break after menu price increases were implemented following the state’s minimum wage hike.

Talks of extending the deal come at a time when McDonald’s is grappling with a slowdown in consumer demand. Just this week, the chain announced a new store format focusing more on digital kiosks.

In July, it began pilot testing the “Big Arch” in select markets with plans to extend to the U.S. soon. In early August, it introduced a limited time “Collector’s Cup” promotion, and there was even discussions about a potential “Chicken Big Mac” during that same period.