Food

McDonald's said this word 90 times in its earnings call, and Americans do seem to be lovin' it

Not even a big food shakeup can get in the way of the burger giant's one big strategy

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A statue of Ronald McDonald outside a McDonald’s restaurant.
A statue of Ronald McDonald outside a McDonald’s restaurant.
Image: Zhang Peng/LightRocket (Getty Images)
In This Story
MCD+4.89%SBUX-0.80%

Big Food is in limbo, but America seems to be lovin’ McDonald’s more than ever. That may have something to do with its association with “value” — a word the chain mentioned at least 90 times during its most recent earnings call.

Suggested Reading

Google Maps now calls the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America instead
Sam Altman to Elon Musk: 'OpenAI is not for sale'
The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Google Maps now calls the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America instead
Sam Altman to Elon Musk: 'OpenAI is not for sale'
The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Even in the world of fast food, which finds itself in a bit of a shake-up with diners grumbling over soaring prices at big-name chains, consumers can’t seem to resist their McDonald’s fix.

Advertisement

Related Content

Buy Nvidia and Apple stock but skip McDonald's and Starbucks, analyst says
McDonald's McFlurry fix, Starbucks cuts the menu, and Target's Thanksgiving deal: Retail news roundup

Related Content

Buy Nvidia and Apple stock but skip McDonald's and Starbucks, analyst says
McDonald's McFlurry fix, Starbucks cuts the menu, and Target's Thanksgiving deal: Retail news roundup

The burger giant continues to reign supreme, according to the QSR 50 yearly ranking report of fast food chains across the U.S. The magazine collected sales data directly from restaurants between March and May of this year.

Advertisement

Ranking high on the list is no tall order for a company like Starbucks, which claimed the second spot on this year’s list. McDonald’s, however, is setting a sizzling bar that is far higher when it comes to revenue.

Advertisement

To put it in perspective, McDonald’s U.S. sales topped $53 billion last year. That’s almost double the $28.7 billion in U.S. sales Starbucks reported during that timeframe. Though the two businesses aren’t exactly in the same lane — burgers and scones are as comparable as apples and oranges — McDonald’s is working on serving better coffee.

McDonald’s number-one spot seems closely linked to its emphasis on “value.” A big chunk of its customers are from lower-income households, such as those making between $45,000 and $75,000, according to the chain’s CEO Chris Kempczinski.

Advertisement

To get those customers to come and spend at a McDonald’s, the chain recently said it planned to extend the life of its $5 meal deal, which it formally launched in late June.

And even though McDonald’s leads the pack in revenue, Chik-fil-A is a feathered heavyweight champ – at least in the chicken world, that is. The College Park, Georgia-based company nabbed the third spot on the rankings list.