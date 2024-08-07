McDonald's is dropping a 'collector's meal' with throwback toys for adults

McDonald’s is hoping its new lineup of collectibles will elicit the joy of a beloved Happy Meal.



Dubbed the ‘Collectors Meal,’ the special cup line-up includes Barbie and Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Coca Cola, Hello Kitty & Peanuts, Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions, and classic McDonald’s collectibles like Grimace Glass and Boo Buckets.

The cups are designed to help longtime customers “relive treasured moments,” while giving a “new generation” the chance to create their own memories, the chain’s global chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley, said in a statement.

As part of the promotion, customers will have the option (but will need to) purchase either a Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, Hash Brown, and Hot Coffee during breakfast hours or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac sandwich with fries and a soft drink throughout the day.

McDonald’s is formally launching the promotion on Aug. 13, but only for a limited time. The chain said it partnered with various artists to create the special cups. The cups also come with their own augmented reality that fans can access via Snapchat or the chain’s Snapchat profile.

The Chicago-based company’s latest promotion comes just a short time after it said it was pilot testing a new big burger dubbed the “Big Arch.” The chain’s CEO Chris Kempczinski described it as “quintessential McDonald’s burger with a twist on our iconic, familiar flavors.”



The two most recent initiatives could help the chain make up for a second quarter season that didn’t really sizzle. Moreover, with the launch of its $5 meal deal, which wasn’t reflected in its most recent earnings, McDonald’s may be able to show other competitors why it is the behemoth of fast food and why reinvention has largely worked in its favor.