McDonald's $5 meal deal is sticking around for a little longer

Fast food giant McDonald’s is keeping its $5 meal deal around for a few more weeks.



Bloomberg, citing a memo from the chain, said that a majority of U.S.-based McDonald’s had agreed to extend the promotion past the initial four-week window, which officially launched on June 25.

The bundle will continue to be offered at roughly 93% of restaurants nationwide, the report said, noting that the length of the promotion will vary by location. Some chains have opted to extend the deal until August.

At a time when cash-strapped consumers deal with elevated food prices, especially fast casual dining options, the McDonald’s bundle is bearing fruit for the company.

Earlier this month, foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai, found that in the days after the chain deployed the bundle, it had seen a substantial boost in foot traffic across its restaurants, underscoring that its deal was resonating with consumers.

The deal has also placed other fast casual dining chains on alert, prompting many to jump in on the bargain battle with deals of their own. Arby’s has deployed a $9 bundle, while Sonic has added a permanent $1.99 value menu. In June, Taco Bell said it would offer a $7 Luxe Cravings Box for a limited time, in addition to its $5 Taco Discovery Box, and its Cravings Value Menu.

In late May, Burger King said its $5 “Your Way Meal” bundle would last longer than the McDonald’s offering. Earlier that month, it said it would add new menu items as part of its “Fiery Menu.”

Wendy’s has also gotten in on the deals with a $3 breakfast bundle. Since then, Wendy’s has also began offering a $5 combo called the “Biggie Bag.”