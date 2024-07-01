Food

Sonic is launching a $1.99 value menu as the meal deal wars heat up

The fast food chain said the menu, which features new Queso wraps, cheeseburgers, and shakes, is a permanent addition

By
Francisco Velasquez
A Sonic restaurant sign in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)
Drive-in fast food chain Sonic is adding its name to the meal deal wars with the launch of its $1.99 value menu, the company said in a statement on Monday.

At a time when elevated levels of inflation force consumers to look elsewhere for better priced choices, Sonic is boasting that the introduction of its value menu will give customers “something different.”

Sonic is joining Starbucks, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and others in the value wars

Sonic is joining Starbucks, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and others in the value wars

Customers shouldn’t have to “settle for the same old, tired discounts or boring meals,” said Ryan Dickerson, Sonic’s chief marketing officer, in a statement. He said what Sonic wanted to do was focus on giving customers variety.

As part of the permanent discount menu, customers will have the option to choose from select items that will be priced at $1.99.

  • Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger
  • Chili Cheese Coney
  • Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap
  • Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap
  • Small Tots
  • Any of the 12 flavors of Sonic’s Shakes in a 16-ounce size

Sonic is the latest fast food chain to join the fight to win over consumers still grappling with sticky inflation.

Last week, Taco Bell threw its hat into the ring with the launch of its $7 Luxe Cravings Box. A few days before that, McDonald’s formally launched its $5 meal deal, which it said it would keep around for just a month.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s has pushed its $3 breakfast bundle across the U.S. Whopper maker Burger King introduced its $5 promotion just ahead of McDonald’s $5 bundle, adding that it would keep its value meal around longer. Coffee giant Starbucks has also jumped on the bargain bandwagon, with its $7 sandwich and beverage promotion.