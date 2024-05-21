Food

Wendy’s is offering a $3 meal deal to rival McDonald’s $5 offer

The breakfast bundle is now available nationwide, the company announced

Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Wendy’s is offering a $3 meal deal to rival McDonald’s $5 offer
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
The fast food chain meal deal wars are heating up. This time, Wendy’s is making a bid to reach inflation weary consumers with a $3 breakfast bundle.

The Ohio-based company said in a statement on Monday that it will offer the morning deal across its chains immediately.

Customers will be able to choose between a bacon, egg, and cheese English muffin or a sausage, egg, and cheese English muffin, Wendy’s said. The sandwiches will come with a small order of seasoned potatoes, it added.

Customers will need to make their order for the $3 English muffin deal online, or through Wendy’s mobile app during breakfast hours.

According to Wendy’s, breakfast hours can vary and that “it depends on a particular location” a customer is ordering form. Most Wendy’s start serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m. and end around 10:30 a.m, while delivery orders at most chain’s start at 8:00 a.m. local time.

Wendy’s $3 meal deal comes shortly after McDonald’s said it would finally launch its $5 meal deal last week. McDonald’s bundle promotion is expected to start on June 26th and last roughly a month.

Wendy’s promotion comes at a time when inflation pressures consumers to pullback on discretionary spending, especially at fast food chains.

In recent weeks, a slew of quarterly earnings reports by some of the biggest food companies in the industry has highlighted higher menu prices, labor shortages, wage hikes, and turnaround efforts – some of which include leaning on AI technology.