Starbucks just joined McDonald's on the $5 meal deal bandwagon

Starbucks is joining the value wars as it looks to capture the attention of cash-strapped consumers.

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

The coffee chain has launched its “Pairings Menu,” which offers customers a beverage and breakfast item combo. As part of the promotion, customers can order a tall iced or hot coffee or an iced or hot tea with a butter croissant for $5. Should customers want a breakfast sandwich, they can order that option with the same beverage offerings for $6. If customers order a Double-Smoked Bacon sandwich or an Impossible breakfast sandwich, the pairing costs $7.

Advertisement

Starbucks said the drink and breakfast combo is a limited time offer, and added that if customers want to customize their drink or food, it “may cost extra.” The deal is only available in stores and excludes delivery services.

Advertisement

The move makes Starbucks the latest chain to rollout discount deals during a period of elevated inflation and higher food costs, which have squeezed the wallets of consumers nationwide.

Advertisement

Getting customers back has been a challenge for other fast food chains, including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King, each of which have launched their own low-cost meal deals. In May, McDonald’s said it would introduce a $5 meal deal by the end of June. Less than a week later, Wendy’s announced a $3 breakfast meal deal. Shortly after, Burger King said it was preparing its own $5 meal deal.

Nonetheless, unlike other chains, Starbucks has had to face a number of economic and social woes. During the company’s latest earnings report, it said it was struggling to meet consumer demand in the U.S. and in China. It’s also been dealing with with boycotts, barista unionizations, and even a direct callout from its former CEO.