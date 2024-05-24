Burger King will launch a $5 meal deal to compete with McDonald's

The bundle battle is escalating – and Burger King wants a piece of the action.

Bloomberg, citing a memo from the chain, said Burger King is gearing up to launch a $5 meal deal before McDonald’s bundle, which is slated to run at the end of June. The value meal will give customers one of three sandwich options, and will also be served with nuggets, fries, and a drink, the publication added.

“We are bringing back our $5 Your Way Meal as agreed upon with our franchisees back in April,” a Burger King spokesperson said in an email to Quartz. The bundle includes one more sandwich option than McDonald’s offering.

But even so, Burger King appears to be unfazed by McDonald’s forthcoming promotion. It told Bloomberg that “regardless of their plans,” the chain is “moving full speed ahead” with its plans to deploy the “$5 meal deal before they do.” Moreover, Burger King said it is preparing to keep the value meal around for “several months.”

McDonald’s bundle, which will launch on June 25, only has a four-week timeline, which is arguably relatively short, and could signal that the discounted meal may not be sustainable, in part because McDonald’s is asking Coca-Cola to chip in and help offset the cost of the promotion.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s also announced this week the launch of its $3 breakfast bundle, that’ll include a breakfast sandwich and a small batch of seasoned potatoes.



Although the trio of value meals gives way for customers to choose from beloved chains, their efforts may be tied more closely to the impact of inflation.

Many consumers have been squeezed by higher food costs, which has forced them to change their spending habits. Rather than making the trip to a restaurant, even if it is a fast food chain, consumers are instead using that money to buy groceries and dine in at home.

Furthermore, the deals highlight how overall consumer spending has shifted. Value meals, however, may be one way fast food chains can reach consumers who have grown fatigued with current environment.