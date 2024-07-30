McDonald's and other chains are spending big on splashy meal deal ads

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Food

So far, McDonald's has spent the most on advertising its $5 meal deal

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image: Anna Barclay (Getty Images)

It’s the summer of meal deals – and fast food giants like McDonald’s and Burger King are going tit-for-tat on bargains.

Their efforts to get diners to make burger runs again also means they’ve had to spend quite a bit of money on marketing (say a few million) to reach them.

So far, McDonald’s has spent roughly $8.4 million on promoting the bundle, according to TV and streaming advertising firm iSpot, which provided data to Quartz.

Notably, the chain aired two national ads promoting the $5 meal deal – one in English and one in Spanish. Taking into account other promotions, McDonald’s has spent roughly $13.1 million on TV ads.

The firm’s data looks at a timeline of June 25-July 21, when other rival chains also had similar campaigns for $5 deals.

Let’s take a look at the estimated amount some chains spent on their respective promotions, including the amount of TV impressions their spot garnered during that window.

McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal

Image: Mike Kemp/In Pictures (Getty Images)
  • TV Ad spend: $8.4 million
  • TV Impressions: 1.89 billion
Burger King’s Your Way Meal Deal

Image: Xavi Lopez/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • TV Ad spend: $6.1 million
  • TV Impressions: 2.2 billion
Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag

Image: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • TV Ad spend: $4.3 million
  • TV Impressions: 2.2 billion
Dairy Queen’s $7 Meal Deal

Image: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • TV Ad spend: $2 million
  • TV Impressions: 2.2 billion
