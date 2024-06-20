Food

McDonalds introduces Free Fries Fridays to win back inflation-weary customers

The company also said its $5 meal deal will start next week

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled McDonalds introduces Free Fries Fridays to win back inflation-weary customers
Photo: Lauren DeCicca (Getty Images)
McDonald’s announced Thursday that customers who spend a minimum of $1 on Fridays will receive free fries with their order, as part of its effort to win back inflation-scorned customers.

The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
U.S. tech companies dominate as the most valuable brands in the world. Here are the top 10
The 5 most miserable cities in America
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“We heard our fans loud and clear — they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get,” Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement announcing the initiative.

McDonald's hopes a $5 Meal Deal will win back inflation-weary customers
McDonald's is joining the value wars with a 'McValue' menu

The Chicago-based fast-food giant said that the french fry deal is only for customers with the McDonald’s app, which is free to download, and will run through the end of 2024.

It also said its much-hyped $5 deal will begin on June 25, allowing customers to order a small fries, 4-piece Chicken McNugget, a small soda, and choose between a McDouble or McChicken sandwich for just $5. That deal is scheduled to run through the summer at select locations.

Sara Senatore, Bank of America’s senior analyst for restaurants, said in May that the promotions could help win back customers frustrated by the increasing cost of fast food.

“If the messaging is good, then I think McDonald’s has diagnosed the problem correctly, which is that they need increased visibility around the value that they offer,” Senatore said

Erlinger said that “value has always been part of our DNA.” McDonald’s is “focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors,” he said.

The news comes as the fast-food companies are battling the so-called “value wars,” all attempting to reel in cash-strapped customers looking to save money at their favorite chains.

Starbucks recently announced its “Pairings Menu,” which gives customers a drink and breakfast item for a fixed price between $5 and $7. And Burger King has followed suit with own $5 value meal.