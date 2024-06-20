McDonalds introduces Free Fries Fridays to win back inflation-weary customers

McDonald’s announced Thursday that customers who spend a minimum of $1 on Fridays will receive free fries with their order, as part of its effort to win back inflation-scorned customers.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

“We heard our fans loud and clear — they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get,” Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement announcing the initiative.



Advertisement

The Chicago-based fast-food giant said that the french fry deal is only for customers with the McDonald’s app, which is free to download, and will run through the end of 2024.

Advertisement

It also said its much-hyped $5 deal will begin on June 25, allowing customers to order a small fries, 4-piece Chicken McNugget, a small soda, and choose between a McDouble or McChicken sandwich for just $5. That deal is scheduled to run through the summer at select locations.

Advertisement

Sara Senatore, Bank of America’s senior analyst for restaurants, said in May that the promotions could help win back customers frustrated by the increasing cost of fast food.

“If the messaging is good, then I think McDonald’s has diagnosed the problem correctly, which is that they need increased visibility around the value that they offer,” Senatore said

Advertisement

Erlinger said that “value has always been part of our DNA.” McDonald’s is “focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors,” he said.

The news comes as the fast-food companies are battling the so-called “value wars,” all attempting to reel in cash-strapped customers looking to save money at their favorite chains.

Advertisement

Starbucks recently announced its “Pairings Menu,” which gives customers a drink and breakfast item for a fixed price between $5 and $7. And Burger King has followed suit with own $5 value meal.