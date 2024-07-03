Fast food meal deals are everywhere this summer. Here's how the cheapest options stack up.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Food

McDonald's, Wendy's, and Taco Bell have all launched bargain offers

By
Francisco Velasquez
A parking lot security officer sits by an advertisement for a Big Mac in Bangkok, Thailand. International fast food chains such as McDonald’s and Burger King are wildly popular in Southeast Asia, with the brands found in nearly every major city and town in the region.
Image: Lauren DeCicca (Getty Images)

Summer is here – and so are the cheap food deals.

The meal deal wars are well under way, and fast food giants such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell, are all launching bundles with hopes that their bargain will be the one to capture the attention of inflation-weary consumers.

To see where the cheapest food options are this summer, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants with promotions, including which items are up for grabs, and how long the bundle will be around.

Let’s take a look, and happy meal hunting.

McDonald’s $5 meal deal

Customers queue at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pampanga, Philippines.
Image: Ezra Acayan (Getty Images)

On the menu: For $5, customers can buy a McDouble or a McChicken sandwich, that comes with a four piece chicken McNuggets, small fries and a small drink.

In addition: Customers that spend at least $1 on Fridays can get a free order of french fries. This deal is available every Friday through the end of 2024, but customers have to make that purchase on the McDonald’s app.

Bundle’s lifespan: The $5 meal deal formally launched on June 25, and is expected to last for about four weeks.

Burger King’s $5 Your Way Meal

Burger King restaurant in Burbank, California.
Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

On the menu: For $5, customers can choose to buy a Whopper Jr., Bacon Cheeseburger and or Chicken Jr., which come with nuggets, fries, and a drink.

Bundle’s lifespan: “For several months,” according to a memo signed by Tom Curtis, Burger King U.S. and Canada president. Moreover, the bundle will last longer than the month-long McDonald’s promotion.

Wendy’s $3 breakfast bundle

Wendy’s restaurant in Rutherford New Jersey.
Image: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress (Getty Images)

On the menu: For $3, customers can choose between a bacon, egg, and cheese English muffin or a sausage, egg, and cheese English muffin. The sandwiches will come with a small order of seasoned potatoes.

Bundle’s lifespan: The deal is only available for a limited time. U.S. prices and participation may vary. Notably, prices are higher in Arkansas and Hawaii.

Taco Bell’s $7 Luxe Cravings Box

A Taco Bell restaurant and drive thru at dusk in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

On the menu: For $7, U.S. customers can get a full-sized Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, and or a Double Stacked Taco, that come with chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium-sized drink.

Bundle’s lifespan: The deal is only available for a limited time and while supplies last. Prices for the promotion are higher if a customer orders through delivery.

Starbucks’ “Pairings Menu”

Starbucks Coffee shop in Bogota, Colombia.
Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images (Getty Images)

On the menu: Beverage and breakfast item combos.

  • For $5, customers can order a butter croissant and a tall iced or hot coffee or an iced or hot tea.
  • For $6, customers can order a breakfast sandwich with the same beverage offerings.
  • For $7, customers can purchase a Double-Smoked Bacon sandwich or an Impossible breakfast sandwich with the beverage options.
Bundle’s lifespan: The combo is only available for a limited time. Notably, if customers want to customize their drink or food, Starbucks said it “may cost extra.” The deal is only available in stores and excludes delivery services.

Sonic’s $1.99 ‘FUN.99' value menu

Sonic’s $1.99 value menu, which the chain has dubbed “FUN.99&quot;
Photo: Sonic

On the menu: For $1.99, customers can choose from select times including:

  • Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger
  • Chili Cheese Coney
  • Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap
  • Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap
  • Small Tots
  • Any of the 12 flavors of Sonic’s Shakes in a 16-ounce size

Bundle’s lifespan: The value menu is a permanent addition to Sonic’s menu.

Denny’s “All Day Diner” deals starting at $5.99

Denny’s restaurant in Kennewick, Washington.
Image: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

On the menu: Starting at $5.99, customers can choose from select meal options “from morning to late night.”

  • Super Slam
  • Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar Breakfast
  • Everyday Value Slam
  • Quarter Pound Cheeseburger served with wavy-cut fries
  • Get Your Fixin’ Country Steak Dinner
  • All You Can Eat Pancakes

Bundle’s lifespan: The value menu is available for a limited time while supplies last at participating restaurants. Menu selections and prices may vary.

Jack in the Box $4 Munchies Menu

Jack in the Box restaurant sign.
Image: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

On the menu: For $4 or less, customers can choose from select items, including Tiny Tacos, French Toast Sticks, and Sourdough Grilled Cheese

  • Jr. Jumbo Jack burger
  • Tiny Tacos or Two crunchy tacos
  • 4-piece Chicken Nuggets
  • 3-piece French Toast Sticks
  • Jr. Chicken Sandwich, Jr. Cheeseburger, or Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Value Curly Fries or French Fries
  • Value Drink

Bundle’s lifespan: The value menu is a new permanent addition to the chain’s menu.

