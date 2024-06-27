Taco Bell joins the meal deal wars with $7 Luxe Cravings Box

Taco Bell is up next in the bundle battle as it moves to launch a $7 meal deal it has dubbed the “Luxe Cravings Box.”



The limited-time bundle box “feels like a luxury, without the luxury price,” the company said in statement on Thursday, adding that “dining out should be an experience everyone can enjoy and afford, every day.”

As part of the value meal, U.S. customers can expect to get full-sized menu items including a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, and a Double Stacked Taco, which will be served with chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium-sized drink.

Like other fast food chains, Taco Bell is trying to reach consumers that are begrudgingly still dealing with pesky inflation. In April, the Yum! Brands-owned company launched a $5 Taco Discovery Box. That’s on top of its Cravings Value Menu, a permanent menu fixture it announced in January that offers 10 items for $3 or less (including veggie items).

In the fight for affordable food options, consumers are being flooded with choices. Earlier this week, McDonald’s formally launched its $5 meal deal, which will last just four weeks. Meanwhile, Wendy’s has rolled out its $3 breakfast bundle nationwide. Whopper maker Burger King said it was prepping to deploy a $5 promotion sometime this summer. Starbucks has also gotten in on the stacked tie-up with its $7 food and beverage offering.