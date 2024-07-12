McDonald's $5 meal deal is giving it a big boost

In the battle to lure inflation weary consumers, McDonald’s $5 meal deal is a foot traffic booster.



Since the chain launched the bundle in late June, it has seen a sharp increase in visits to its restaurants, according to a report from foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai.

The firm found that on the day of the launch, which was Tuesday, June 25, McDonald’s had its busiest Tuesday of the year thus far. The chain drew in over 8.0% more visits than the year-to-date average, the report notes, adding that there were similar patterns during subsequent days. On July 2, McDonald’s outpaced that in-store visit average, further higlighting that its bundle was resonating with consumers.

The $5 deal will be around for about two more weeks. McDonald’s had originally planned to promote it for only a month. It includes the choice of a McDouble or a McChicken sandwich, four piece chicken McNuggets, small fries and a small drink.

That’s separate from another promotion the chain has, which boasts that customers that spend at least $1 on Fridays can get a free order of french fries. That chip deal is available every Friday through the end of 2024 but customers have to make that purchase on the McDonald’s app.

In the price wars, where consumers remain kings, McDonald’s is not alone in witnessing an uptick in customer visits. Other casual dining chains such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Starbucks, and Chili’s, are also seeing an increase in the number of people dining in, which is in part due to discount deals each of the restaurants have launched, Placer. ai found.

Those are just some retail giants looking to nab consumer dollars in the inflation economy.

Earlier this week, Arby’s said it was joining the bargain battle with a $9 bundle. That came shortly after Sonic said it would add a permanent $1.99 value menu. Meanwhile in June, Taco Bell said for a limited time, it would offer a $7 Luxe Cravings Box, on top of its $5 Taco Discovery Box, and its Cravings Value Menu.

In late May, Burger King said its $5 “Your Way Meal” bundle would last longer than McDonald’s offering. Earlier that month, Wendy’s launched its $3 breakfast bundle. Since then, Wendy’s has also started offering a $5 combo dubbed the “Biggie Bag,” which includes a Frosty.