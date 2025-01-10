Sonic is joining Starbucks, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and others in the value wars

Sonic is the latest to enter the ongoing “value wars” with a new “Daily Cravings & Savings” promotion.

The deal is available for a limited time through the end of January. Designed to appeal to budget-conscious consumers, the promotion features a mix of price points and food options, with specific days dedicated to certain items.

On Mondays, customers can score a quarter-pound double cheeseburger for $1.99. Tuesdays offer half-price cheeseburgers, but only through the Sonic app or online after 5 p.m. Customers can grab a 99-cent corn dog on Wednesday, Jan. 15, followed by $1.49 for a 4-piece order of mozzarella sticks on Jan. 29. Thursdays feature $1.49 Chili Cheese Coneys. Every day, half-price drinks and slushes are available via the chain’s app or on online orders.

Additionally, Sonic’s $1.99 menu – launched in July 2024 – now includes items like a grilled cheeseburger, small cream slushes, queso wraps, and soft pretzel twists. Customers can also get a free snack or side when they make an online or app purchase of a Sonic Recharger with Red Bull.

As consumers continue to face rising food costs, the deals are some companies’ latest efforts to address the growing demand for more affordable fast food options. According to the U.S. Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), food-away-from-home prices have increased by 3.6% over the past year.

Sonic’s latest promotion comes on the heels of similar moves from other chains. Subway, for example, has launched its “Meal of the Day” sandwich deal, while Taco Bell is offering an upgraded Luxe Cravings Box. McDonald’s is promoting its McValue Meal, and Starbucks has introduced new items such as the Espresso Cortado and vegan-friendly falafel wraps, plus a Minnie Mouse tumbler promotion with Disney (DIS-0.12% ). Wendy’s is in on the action with a 2-for-$7 mix-and-match deal, though it’s only available for a limited time.

Not all chains, however, are leaning into discounts. Chipotle (CMG-0.72% ), for instance, recently raised its prices by 2% and has remained committed to its policy of not offering promotions. R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai, explained that value-based deals are a key strategy this year, but their success will depend on what’s offered in addition to that promotion.

“They crave new experiences and menu items,” Hottovy previously told Quartz.