Chick-fil-A's lemon-squeezing robots are cutting 10,000 hours of labor

Chick-fil-A is using robots to handle the bulk of its lemon juice production at its Bay Center Foods facility, a move it says will boost efficiency and reduce waste.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The California-based plant processes up to 35 truckloads of lemons a day, and relies on driverless forklifts and robotic arms to unload, sort, squeeze, and package the fruit, Bloomberg first reported. The result has led to fewer finger accidents and nearly 100% use of the lemons, compared to roughly 40% when workers manually squeezed the fruit. It’s also saved about 10,000 work hours per day.

Advertisement

Mike Hazelton, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of supply chain procurement and operations, told Bloomberg that the numbers don’t lie: “Once you begin doing the math, the outcome ultimately means there’s not going to be enough team members.”

Advertisement

The facility, which opened five years ago during the pandemic, currently employs 120 people that are responsible for tasks like upkeep and ensuring the juice meets quality standards. Robotic arms manage everything from sorting lemons to pasteurizing the juice with high-pressure technology. The juice, which has a shelf life of over 40 days, is then packaged into sealed bags, allowing it to be shipped nationwide.

Advertisement

The automation is part of Chick-fil-A’s larger strategy to reduce labor costs and improve efficiency. The facility has also allowed the company to tap into other revenue streams, such as selling lemon oil to the beauty and fragrance industries. Additionally, Chick-fil-A has hinted at automating other areas of its supply chain, including pre-chopped salads and pre-made egg mixes for frying chicken. Earlier this week, Chick-fil-A announced a “slight” change to its waffle fry recipe, leaving customers furious.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Quartz’s in an email that since the facility’s opening, “there’s been no reduction in labor,” as employees are free to prepare orders and serve customers. However, the rise of automation could signal fewer entry-level opportunities in the fast food sector. By removing cumbersome tasks from restaurant locations, Chick-fil-A is hoping to speed up service and address the high turnover that plagues casual dining chains.

Advertisement

As automation becomes more prevalent in the industry, it may reduce the number of traditional fast food jobs that rely on human labor. But Chick-fil-A isn’t alone in adopting this technology. Taco Bell (YUM-0.04% ) is experimenting with AI to take orders and improve drive-thru efficiency. The Tex-Mex chain, a 2024 casual dining winner, promised that it would not lead to a reduction in employees. Wendy’s is also using AI to help it keep up with Frosty demand, with the goal to reduce wait times. Meanwhile, Burger King (QSR+2.33% ) is still holding off on automating completely, as employees still cut onions by hand.