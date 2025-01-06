Chick-fil-A made a 'slight' change to its waffle fry recipe — and fans are furious

Chick-fil-A recently made a subtle tweak to its beloved Waffle Potato Fries recipe, and the change has left some loyal customers frustrated.

The company claims the modification enhances the fries’ crispiness, ensuring they stay “crisper, longer.” However, this “slight” change includes a new coating that contains pea starch, which has raised concerns for some customers, particularly those with pea allergies.

Pea starch is derived from yellow peas and is commonly used as a gluten-free thickening agent or to enhance texture in food products. While Chick-fil-A reassures customers that the new recipe “doesn’t contain any of the nine major allergens,” the addition of pea starch has caused a stir, especially among families worried about allergic reactions or cross-contamination.

"My daughter has an allergy to peas and pea protein. We can no longer visit the restaurant due to allergy concerns and cross contamination," one customer commented on Chick-fil-A's Instagram account.

This isn’t the first time Chick-fil-A has faced backlash for altering popular menu items. In March 2024, the company reversed its decade-long commitment to using chicken free from antibiotics. At the time, the company emphasized that it would avoid antibiotics critical to human medicine, but would introduce animal antibiotics commonly used in livestock. The decision, like the fry recipe change, disappointed some customers who were loyal to the chain’s earlier policies.

These recent changes come as Chick-fil-A shifts its focus to new initiatives, such as streaming and gaming. In October, the company announced plans for a family-friendly app with the goal to boost sales, and reports surfaced in August about a potential streaming service tailored to families. Notably, the chain already has a popular YouTube channel with short videos set in "Evergreen Hills."

Despite its success in customer service, accuracy, and speed – ranking among the top U.S. chains – Chick-fil-A has faced criticism over its past ties to conservative groups and its slow shift toward more inclusive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, particularly due to its previous donations to groups opposing LGBTQ+ rights.