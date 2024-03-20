Chick-fil-A is trying out pizza

When people think of Chick-fil-A, they think of chicken sandwiches, not pizza. But at Little Blue Menu, the fast food chain’s “innovation kitchen” location, four new pizzas and calzone-inspired items are now available to order, some of which feature Chick-fil-A Nuggets on top.

Little Blue Menu is located in College Park, Maryland and offers items generally outside of Chick-fil-A’s wheelhouse, including burgers, onion rings, sweet potato tots, bone-in wings, and crispy Brussels sprouts. The offshoot restaurant also offers classic Chick-fil-A items like the classic chicken sandwich, salads, and breakfast sandwiches. (It’s also testing a food truck in Athens, Georgia.)

“As an innovation kitchen brand, we are constantly looking at what our customers want to better serve them,” Stuart Tracy, Senior Culinary Lead Developer for Chick-fil-A, said in the announcement. “We’ve noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we’ve decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it’s love before first bite.”

The new Chick-fil-A/Little Blue Menu lineup of pizzas includes:

Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie: The classic Chick-fil-A® experience on a pizza. Mozzarella cheese topped with juicy, seasoned-to-perfection chopped Chick-fil-A® Nuggets, drizzled with Chick-fil-A® Sauce and served with pickles. Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie: Mozzarella cheese topped with seasoned-to-perfection sliced Chick-fil-A® Nuggets, buffalo sauce and creamy house-made ranch dressing drizzles, and a dusting of zesty lemon pepper seasoning. Cheese Pizza Pie: Signature tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, baked to bubbly perfection. Pepperoni Pizza Pie: Signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with savory pepperoni. Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie: Signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with a medley of pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms and red bell peppers. Pepperoni Pizza ‘Round: A twist on the classic calzone, but meant to be carried a ‘Round. Stuffed with signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni, baked to the perfect golden-brown crisp.

While Chick-fil-A notes that customers have been “getting creative” by putting these fast food items on pizza, this author can’t help but suspect such ideas aren’t just random bursts of creativity. Someone, if not multiple people, were definitely high when they designed these pizzas. Does that make them any less appetizing? No, but let’s call a munchie a munchie.

Regardless of the pizzas’ origins, this lineup is intriguing. Take, for example, the Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie, which essentially places the ingredients from a classic Chick-fil-A sandwich, like the pickles and sauce, and piles them on a pizza. It appears to be a white pizza; the brand does not specify whether this custom pizza creation contains tomato sauce, as the latter pies do, or if some other sauce sits between cheese and crust.

Most pickle pizzas tend to have a white sauce as the base, whether garlic or ranch dressing, which tends to dilute the pickle flavor that should be most prominent. Chick-fil-A’s choice to sparingly drizzle its signature sauce on the pizza could allow for the toppings, both nuggets and pickles, to shine through as they do in the sandwich. If anyone is in the College Park delivery radius, could you let us know how this thing tastes?

A version of this article was originally published on The Takeout.