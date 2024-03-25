Chick-fil-A says it's going back to antibiotics in chicken, after all

Chick-fil-A is making changes to its chicken — again. The fast food restaurant chain will use some antibiotics to produce its chicken starting this spring, the company said in a statement. That’s a reversal from 2014, when Chick-fil-A pledged to go antibiotics-free.
Georgia-based Chick-fil-A said in a new statement that it is does not plan to use “antibiotics that are important to human medicine” or that are “commonly used to treat people.” But the company said it will use “animal antibiotics” that are commonly used to treat sick animals, including chickens.
Chick-fil-A pledged to stop using antibiotics in producing its chicken in 2014.
While the company’s latest move breaks from that decision a decade ago, Chick-fil-A said it will only serve chicken that is“real” and that has “no added fillers, artificial preservatives or steroids.”
