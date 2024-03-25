Food

Chick-fil-A says it's going back to antibiotics in chicken, after all

The fast food restaurant chain pledged it would be free of antibiotics a decade ago

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Chick-fil-A serves food in more than 3,000 restaurants in 48 states.
Chick-fil-A serves food in more than 3,000 restaurants in 48 states.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A is making changes to its chicken — again. The fast food restaurant chain will use some antibiotics to produce its chicken starting this spring, the company said in a statement. That’s a reversal from 2014, when Chick-fil-A pledged to go antibiotics-free.

Suggested Reading

Seinfeld, Schwarzenegger, Springsteen, and 7 more new billionaires, according to Forbes
Intel will spin off its 'non-core' businesses, new CEO says
Jeff Bezos is getting married in Venice. How will it compare with these 5 other extravagant nuptials?
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Seinfeld, Schwarzenegger, Springsteen, and 7 more new billionaires, according to Forbes
Intel will spin off its 'non-core' businesses, new CEO says
Jeff Bezos is getting married in Venice. How will it compare with these 5 other extravagant nuptials?
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Georgia-based Chick-fil-A said in a new statement that it is does not plan to use “antibiotics that are important to human medicine” or that are “commonly used to treat people.” But the company said it will use “animal antibiotics” that are commonly used to treat sick animals, including chickens.

Advertisement

Related Content

Chick-fil-A's lemon-squeezing robots are cutting 10,000 hours of labor
Chick-fil-A is launching a family-friendly app to drive sales

Related Content

Chick-fil-A's lemon-squeezing robots are cutting 10,000 hours of labor
Chick-fil-A is launching a family-friendly app to drive sales

Chick-fil-A pledged to stop using antibiotics in producing its chicken in 2014.

While the company’s latest move breaks from that decision a decade ago, Chick-fil-A said it will only serve chicken that is“real” and that has “no added fillers, artificial preservatives or steroids.”

Advertisement

More Retail news

Chick-fil-A is trying out pizza

Chipotle will use an avocado peeling robot to give customers consistent portions, CEO says

Advertisement

Starbucks Holiday Mugs Recalled After Customers Get Burns and Cuts

Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants stock plummets because diners don’t dine out anymore

Advertisement

Subway is switching from Coke to Pepsi

McDonald’s has a new strategy to bring back customers — and it includes bigger burgers

Advertisement

The Long, Slow Death of Boston Market

Subway Expands to Grocery Stores