Business News

Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants stock plummets because diners don't dine out anymore

The restaurant company updated its fiscal 2024 outlook and said higher-earning consumers have been dining in more

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
“The mix of guests based on income is now in line with pre-COVID,” Rick Cardenas, Darden’s chief executive officer, said.
“The mix of guests based on income is now in line with pre-COVID,” Rick Cardenas, Darden’s chief executive officer, said.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

A nice meal at a restaurant is one of life’s simple pleasures. But today, consumers appear to be holding off on the everyday occasion.

Suggested Reading

The FAA is making it harder to track private planes
Tesla, Nvidia lose ground as markets take a tumble on bad economic news
Bill Gates says 2-day work week is coming — thanks to AI
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The FAA is making it harder to track private planes
Tesla, Nvidia lose ground as markets take a tumble on bad economic news
Bill Gates says 2-day work week is coming — thanks to AI
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Darden Restaurants Inc., owner of Olive Garden, is seeing the results firsthand.

Advertisement

Related Content

Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants beats profit expectations
Darden Restaurants stock pops 6% as Olive Garden piles on the pasta

Related Content

Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants beats profit expectations
Darden Restaurants stock pops 6% as Olive Garden piles on the pasta

“The lower income consumer does appear to be pulling back,” Rick Cardenas, Darden’s chief executive officer, told investors during the company’s latest earnings call. Which is in part due to unfavorable weather conditions earlier in the year and elevated inflation, he added.

Advertisement

The restaurant company’s stock plummeted by 11% during afternoon trading hours on Thursday after it reported its third quarter earnings.

Advertisement

Moreover, Darden missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations but met earnings per share estimates.

For the quarter, Darden reported revenue of $2.97 billion, about $2.62 earnings per share after excluding items. Analysts had expected the company to generate $3.03 billion, about $2.62 earnings per share.

Advertisement

Florida-based Darden may have missed revenue expectations, but reported an increase in sales, fueled by its acquisitions of 79 Ruth’s Chris Steak Houses and 53 new restaurants. Only LongHorn Steakhouse saw growth in same-store sales, the company said.

Cardenas said what Darden now sees is that “the mix of guests based on income is now in line with pre-COVID.”

Advertisement

Lower income consumers, those making less than $50,000 annually, have pulled back from spending at restaurants, he said. Those making $75,000 a year have also held off. Meanwhile, households making more than $150,000 have been spending more.

Raj Vennam, Darden’s chief financial officer, said the gap is in part being driven by older customers, “especially 65 plus,” who are “managing the check a little bit more.”

Advertisement

The company, which also owns Bahama Breeze and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, updated its fiscal 2024 financial outlook.

The company expects sales for the fourth quarter to be approximately $11.4 billion, with restaurant sales growth of 1.5% to 2% and adjusted earnings per share to be $8.80 to $8.90. Darden said it also plans to open 50 to 55 new restaurants during the period.