Chick-Fil-A is reportedly cooking up a family-friendly streaming service

Chick-Fil-A is trying its luck in show business with plans of producing original content for its own streaming platform.



The fast food company has been working with major production firms to create family-friendly reality TV programs, Deadline reported on Wednesday. The restaurant chain, known for its chicken sandwiches, is also apparently in talks to license and acquire programs. The chain did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Deadline reports that Chick-Fil-A has already made a 10-episode order for a gameshow produced by Glassman Media — which also produces NBC’s CMCSA-0.08% The Wall — and Michael Sugar’s company Sugar23, which produced the Oscar-winning film Spotlight.

Chick-Fil-A is reportedly shelling out about $400,000 per half-hour of unscripted content; the company is also eyeing scripted and animated projects.



Leading Chick-Fil-A’s foray into streaming is Brian Gibson, per Deadline, a television producer who has worked on The X Factor, Dancing with the Stars, and Top Gear USA.

In 2023, Forbes reported that the fast food chain posted a job listing on its website for an “Entertainment Producer” for an upcoming entertainment app.

The listing said the app will offer original content “not necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand.” Instead, it would focus on family-friendly content that could include “scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming.”

The platform is expected to launch later this year, according to Deadline.

Chick-Fil-A joins some other unexpected companies that have ventured into the entertainment business.

The ride-sharing app Lyft launched a gameshow with Bob the Drag Queen last year on its YouTube channel.

And more recently, Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health system, launched Northwell Studios in July to develop both scripted and documentary films about the hospital system.