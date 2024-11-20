McDonald's, Wendy's, and 8 other fast food chains ranked by actually getting your order right

When it comes to fast food, speed is crucial, but accuracy is just as important.



Customers not only expect their orders to be correct, but also want a smooth, hassle-free experience. And with more people relying on drive-thrus, a mistake can make or break a visit. Gone are the days of scratchy speaker boxes where items got lost in translation.

But hiccups still happen at the nation’s most beloved chains. According to the 2024 QSR Drive-Thru report, which analyzed 10 major fast food chains across 165 U.S. locations, many still struggle with delivering orders exactly as requested. The report highlights how even a small misstep – whether it’s an incorrect item or missing ingredients – can significantly impact customer satisfaction.

Chains like McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A ranked near the top for accuracy, with both scoring over 90%. Wendy’s lagged behind, with accuracy slipping to just 87%, pointing to the brand’s ongoing challenges to maintain consistency. Fast food giants are taking notice. Taco Bell (YUM), for example, has deployed an AI-powered voice assistant in drive thrus across 13 states, while Wendy’s is using AI to manage demand for its popular Frosty.

Accuracy is no longer optional. In a world where convenience is a luxury, customers hold the keys – and they expect their orders to be right, every time. So, which chains are getting it right? One beloved brand’s ranking may be a wake up call. Let’s dive in.