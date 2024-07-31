Taco Bell's drive thru is about to look much different

Getting Taco Bell’s new Baja Blast gelato could soon require less human interaction.

The Tex-Mex chain plans to expand the use of AI voice technology across its U.S. drive-thru locations by the end of 2024, the chain’s parent company said in a statement on Wednesday. The AI voice assistant is already being used in more than 100 Taco Bell drive-thrus across 13 states.

“With over two years of fine tuning and testing the drive-thru Voice AI technology, we’re confident in its effectiveness in optimizing operations and enhancing customer satisfaction,” said Lawrence Kim, Yum! Brands’ chief innovation officer, in the company’s release.

Kim said Yum! Brands has been working closely with Taco Bell franchisees and incorporating their feedback so that the AI voice tool is something that’s worthwhile, and that can make the consumer and team member experience better.

The duo boasted that some of the perks of using the AI voice assistant is that it lightens the load for staff, makes orders more accurate, keeps things consistent and friendly, and speeds up service – all while helping Taco Bell and its franchisees make more money.

Getting a bucket of fried chicken at KFC could soon look the same, at least at some locations. The chain, considered to be the world’s second largest restaurant chain after McDonald’s, is trying out similar technology in five of its drive-thurs in Australia. The technology is being received by customers and staff alike, Yum! Brands said.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based parent company hopes it can launch the AI voice tool in drive-thrus at its other brands (like Pizza Hut) globally in the future too.