Food

Taco Bell is turning one of its signature menu items into gelato

The Tex-Mex fast food chain is commemorating the 20th anniversary of its Mountain Dew Baja Blast

By
Francisco Velasquez
A Taco Bell in Manhattan, New York.
Image: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Taco Bell wants to venture further into dessert.

The Tex-Mex chain said that it plans to offer Baja Blast gelato nationwide starting on Sep 3., according to a statement made on Friday.

The tropical lime-flavored ice cream will only be available for a limited time to rewards members via the chain’s app, and is not being offered in Hawaii. There’s a cap of 4 gelatos per order and the frozen concoction is not available for delivery.

The launch of the Italian dessert comes at the same time that Taco Bell is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which the company has dubbed a “Bajaversary.”

California-based Taco Bell is offering a bunch of promotions ahead of the Baja Blast flavored gelato’s debut later this fall.

Taco Bell Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda, freeze, and gelato.
Image: Taco Bell (Getty Images)

On July 29, Taco Bell said customers can score a free medium-sized Mountain Dew Baja Blast fountain drink, or a regular-sized freeze of the same flavor, at their nearest restaurant location or through the chain’s app.

Separately, customers can get a $1 medium-sized Baja Blast drink or freeze every day between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, for Stanley Cup stans (or in this case, reward members), the chain said that starting on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. ET, loyalty members can score a limited-edition Stanley x Bajaversary cup. Additionally, the first 20 users to redeem the limited time tumblers that day will get a free year-long supply of the Baja Blast beverage.

“For two decades, Mountain Dew Baja Blast has been the drink that loyal fans just can’t get enough of,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, in a statement. “We’re extremely proud of the synonymous, iconic duo Taco Bell and Baja Blast have become.”

If gelato wasn’t enough, Taco Bell also plans to offer pie later this year, and yes, it will be Mountain Dew Baja Blast flavored.