Wendy's is joining the value wars – but there's a catch

Wendy’s is entering the ongoing “value wars,” with a new 2 for $7 deal, but only for a limited time.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Customers can choose from four popular menu items: A Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Dave’s Single Square Burger, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, and 10-piece Chicken Nuggets. Diners can mix and match two items, but the offer is only available until March 2.

Advertisement

In an era of rising food costs, Wendy’s isn’t the only chain targeting budget-conscious customers. McDonald’s recently launched a value-focused McValue menu following a highly-publicized E. Coli outbreak. Taco Bell plans to introduce a new version of its Luxe Cravings Box on Jan. 16, while Subway’s offering a Meal of the Day sandwich deal. Starbucks (SBUX+1.31% ), which is facing a sales slump, has expanded its menu with items like Cortado Espresso and Falafel Wraps, alongside limited-time promotions like Minnie Mouse tumblers.

Advertisement

As inflation continues to impact food prices, dining out has become a more conscious choice for many consumers. High grocery and fast food costs have pushed customers to seek out more affordable options.

Advertisement

In fact, many consumers are finding it more cost-effective to cook at home. According the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), dining out prices rose 3.6% over the last year, while grocery prices increased by a more modest 1.6%. Despite the slight drop, grocery prices have still prompted consumers to rethink their spending habits, opting for home cooking instead.

As fast food chains compete to offer better deals, consumers now have more choices than ever. As 2025 gets underway, the fast food industry is expected to see an influx of meal deals, but it remains to be seen which offers will resonate the most.

Advertisement

Companies that fail to deliver on both value and quality risk losing customers in a market where price sensitivity is at an all-time high, according to R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai.

That said, Wendy’s has done relatively well in 2024, emerging as a standout. In August 2024, the company’s $3 breakfast bundle was so successful that CEO Kirk Tanner said the chain would extend the offer beyond 2025. In November 2024, Wendy’s credited AI with helping drive the the success of its $1 Frosty promotion.