Starbucks is adding these menu items to compete in the value wars

Starbucks (SBUX) is adding several new items to its menu in a bid to boost sales and attract customers, many of whom are feeling the pinch of rising prices. After a series of disappointing earnings reports in 2024, the coffee giant’s new strategy could help compete in the “value wars” gripping the fast food sector.

New CEO, Brian Niccol, who took over in Sep. 2024, has signaled a return to Starbucks’ roots as part of an effort to reclaim its coffeehouse crown. Under his leadership, the company has made several changes, including paring down its menu and introducing a quicker service model. Niccol has even promised customers a fresh-brewed cup of coffee in under four minutes.

In response to declining sales and heightened competition from rivals like Dunkin’ and McDonald’s (MCD) , Starbucks has also adjusted its pricing structure. In Oct. 2024, it announced it would stop charging for non-dairy milk alternatives and promised to keep prices steady through fiscal 2025.

However, Starbucks’ recent worker strike, which ended just before Christmas, highlights ongoing internal challenges. Baristas, already facing high expectations and difficult working conditions, have called for higher pay and better benefits.

As Starbucks continues to experiment with new menu items and marketing strategies, it remains to be seen whether these changes will be enough to drive long-term growth in a market where affordability and quality are paramount –and customer loyalty is increasingly elusive.

We’ve compiled a list of some of Starbucks’ new items, including the return of a popular favorite. Let’s take a look.