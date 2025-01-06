Starbucks is adding these menu items to compete in the value wars

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
As Starbucks looks to regain its footing in a competitive market, new items and changes could help it attract customers

Francisco Velasquez
Photo: minemero (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is adding several new items to its menu in a bid to boost sales and attract customers, many of whom are feeling the pinch of rising prices. After a series of disappointing earnings reports in 2024, the coffee giant’s new strategy could help compete in the “value wars” gripping the fast food sector.

New CEO, Brian Niccol, who took over in Sep. 2024, has signaled a return to Starbucks’ roots as part of an effort to reclaim its coffeehouse crown. Under his leadership, the company has made several changes, including paring down its menu and introducing a quicker service model. Niccol has even promised customers a fresh-brewed cup of coffee in under four minutes.

In response to declining sales and heightened competition from rivals like Dunkin’ and McDonald’s (MCD), Starbucks has also adjusted its pricing structure. In Oct. 2024, it announced it would stop charging for non-dairy milk alternatives and promised to keep prices steady through fiscal 2025.

However, Starbucks’ recent worker strike, which ended just before Christmas, highlights ongoing internal challenges. Baristas, already facing high expectations and difficult working conditions, have called for higher pay and better benefits.

As Starbucks continues to experiment with new menu items and marketing strategies, it remains to be seen whether these changes will be enough to drive long-term growth in a market where affordability and quality are paramount –and customer loyalty is increasingly elusive.

We’ve compiled a list of some of Starbucks’ new items, including the return of a popular favorite. Let’s take a look.

Cortado Espresso

Cortado Espresso

Photo: Starbucks
  • Starbucks is offering Cortados – an espresso-forward drink made with steamed whole milk – and a Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado for a dairy-free option.
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

Photo: Starbucks
  • The spicy falafel pocket is a vegan-friendly wrap with smashed falafel, hummus, roasted red peppers, pickled onion, and spicy herb sauce, wrapped in a lavash flatbread.
Pistachio Latte or Cold Brew

Pistachio Latte or Cold Brew

Image: Starbucks
  • A winter favorite making a seasonal return. The drink is available as a latte (hot, iced, or blended). It’s also offered as a cold brew with pistachio-flavored cream, all for a limited time
