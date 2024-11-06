'Sometimes you just want a brewed cup of coffee really quick,' new Starbucks CEO says

When Brian Niccol took over as CEO of Starbucks (SBUX+0.23% ) in September, he wasted no time in identifying one key problem: Getting coffee.



“Sometimes you just want a brewed cup of coffee really quick,” Niccol told the Wall Street Journal (NWSA+1.60% ).

That simple yet powerful mantra is driving Niccol’s plan to return Starbucks to its roots – offering a smoother, faster, and more enjoyable coffee experience for customers. Niccol made it clear during the company’s earnings call on Oct. 30 that his goal is for Starbucks to serve beverages in under four minutes.

As part of his “Back to Starbucks” plan, Niccol is dialing things back and focusing on what made the brand successful in the first place. The company is paring down its menu, bringing back condiment bars, and assuring customers that prices will remain stable through fiscal 2025.

Niccol’s leadership comes at a crucial time for Starbucks, which has faced a decline in customer visits, operational inefficiencies, and unionization efforts from workers asking for higher pay and better working conditions.

In late October, Niccol acknowledged, “We’ve made it harder to be a customer than it should be,” calling attention to a disconnection between the company and its loyal patrons.

To address the issues, Niccol is focusing on the U.S. market first, with plans to expand globally once the domestic operations are running smoothly. He’s also been visiting select Starbucks locations, gathering feedback directly from baristas, and responding to customer emails. This hands-on approach is partly why the company decided to stop charging for non-dairy milk alternatives. Another major shift, starting on Nov. 7, olive-oil-infused Oleato beverages, which didn’t resonate with customers, will be discontinued.

Changes are also coming to the ordering process. Starbucks is introducing “customization guardrails” to streamline the ordering process and ease the burden on baristas, who have often faced staffing shortages. Mobile orders will be separated from in-store pickups, making the experience more seamless for customers who prefer to sit and enjoy their coffee in-store. Ceramic mugs and even possibly bringing back newspapers are also part of those plans to encourage customers to spend time in stores.

In a nod to the past, baristas will once again write customers’ names on cups. Niccol hinted that Starbucks would need roughly 200,000 Sharpies to revive the “personal touch” that was once a signature part of the brand’s experience.