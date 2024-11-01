7 ways Starbucks is trying to engineer a comeback

Starbucks (SBUX) is ready to brew changes under the leadership of CEO Brian Niccol, who emphasized during the company’s earnings call on Oct. 30 that he believes the coffee giant’s problems are fixable.



“Most of what we need to do is in our control,” Niccol stated, highlighting significant shifts in U.S. operations and a return to some beloved perks.

Following a disappointing quarter that missed Wall Street’s expectations and where sales dipped for the third consecutive quarter, Starbucks is set to overhaul its menu, operations, and brand identity. This effort coincides with a new corporate directive requiring employees to come into the office three-days a week or face potential termination.

We’ve compiled a list of the seven key strategies that Starbucks plans to employ. Let’s take a look.