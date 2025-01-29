Starbucks is betting its future on ceramic mugs

Starbucks just cut its menu by 30% — But it’s not what you think

The Starbucks ceramic mug hype is real – so much so, CEO Brian Niccol mentioned it three times during the company’s Jan. 28 earnings call.

Starbucks just cut its menu by 30% — But it’s not what you think CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think

Starbucks just cut its menu by 30% — But it’s not what you think CC Share Subtitles Off

English Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think

The return of the coffeehouse classic is part of Niccol’s broader “Back to Starbucks” strategy, which aims to reestablish the company as a premium coffee brand. This move comes as the company grapples with a slight sales decline, though it exceeded Wall Street’s revenue expectations.

Advertisement

“We reintroduced ceramic mugs and handwritten notes on cups to better connect with customers and elevate the cafe experience for those who choose to stay and work,” Niccol said during the earnings call.

Advertisement

As part of his plan, Niccol has also overhauled Starbucks’ service standards, including expanding free refills on hot and iced brewed coffee and tea to all customers. These changes are aimed at streamlining operations and reducing wait times, with the goal of creating a “more pleasant, peaceful, coffee experience.”

Advertisement

Niccol referred to customers who linger as those engaging in a “mug hug.”



“They’re like holding on to that ceramic mug and they’re enjoying their moment in the cafe,” he explained, adding, “there’s not all this congestion surrounding the counter.”

Advertisement

But it’s not all about mugs and notes. Starbucks is also cutting its menu by 30%, increasing staffing at some stores, and adjusting workflows to hit the company’s new target of brewing coffee in under four minutes. A key part of this initiative involves investing in technology, such as installing Siren equipment at 3,000 of its busiest U.S. locations, Niccol said. The Siren system, introduced in 2023, includes automated cold beverage equipment and more efficient espresso machines designed to reduce barista strain and speed up service.

Niccol, who helped turn around Taco Bell and Chipotle, hinted that Starbucks would soon be testing new offerings tailored to different parts of the day, particularly for breakfast and lunch. The company is set to fully roll out digital menu boards in U.S. company-operated stores within the next 18 months to make the menu clearer and more customizable.

Advertisement

At the heart of these changes, however, is the return of those ceramic mugs – what Niccol said is a symbol of Starbucks’ effort to help customers savor the moment.

“The vibe of the coffeehouse just kind of calms down” when customers use the ceramic mugs, Niccol said. “It just adds another level of, ‘Hey, this is a spot where I can slow down.’”