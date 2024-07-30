Starbucks wobbles as consumers make less coffee runs

Starbucks is in a rough patch.

The coffee giant reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday that showed it’s struggling to reach consumers in the U.S. and aboard, forcing sales to lag (though weaker demand didn’t keep Starbucks’ stock from inching slightly up in after-hours trading).

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

Nor did it keep its chief executive officer Laxman Narasimhan from boasting that the chain’s three-part action plan, dubbed “Triple Shot with Two Pumps Reinvention Strategy,” was “beginning to work” and was “driving operational improvements” that the company expects will improve its financial performance.

Advertisement

But the strategy did not stop sales in the U.S. from slipping 6%. In international markets, sales declined 7%. Meanwhile, sales in China, the chain’s second-biggest market, slid 14%.

Advertisement

A need for a turnaround is largely similar to what the chain said during its previous earnings call in April. At the time, the chain said it was still facing a challenging operating environment but that its “possibilities as a company remained limitless.”

Advertisement

Overall, Starbucks missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations in its third quarter. The company generated $9.11 billion in revenue. Analysts had forecasted it would report $9.24 billion, according to FactSet.

The chain also faced a tech outage on Tuesday, which is separate from the one it faced during the global glitch caused by cybersecurity company CrowdStrike earlier this month.



Advertisement

Tuesday’s outage, which lasted hours, prevented customers from being able to use the chain’s mobile app to place orders.