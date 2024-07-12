It's National French Fry Day. Here are some chains offering deals

French fries are one of America’s most revered side dishes.



The origin of the chips are said to be linked to Belgium and France for distinct reasons. Some claim that American soldiers were first introduced to French fries while they were stationed in Belgium during World War I. Meanwhile, others claim that the fried potato strips were popularized after Thomas Jefferson asked that they be served at a White House dinner in a “French manner.”

Since then, French fries have gained their own share of fame, rising to become one of the most popular American Dishes. In 2022, fast food chain Checkers and Rally spearheaded a petition that looked to change National French Fry Day from July 13 to the second Friday in July. A move it boasted would fall on a “Fry Day.”

Those efforts have led us to today: National French Fry Day. We’ve compiled a list of some chains offering “Fry Day” deals.

Keep in mind that some chains, such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King are among those offering fries free of charge for the remainder of 2024.

Let’s dive in, and in the inflation economy, good will hunting, and bon appétit!