It's National French Fry Day. Here are some chains offering deals

McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and Taco Bell are offering special promotions

By
Francisco Velasquez
A girl eats fried chips at a McDonald's restaurant in Beijing, China.
A girl eats fried chips at a McDonald’s restaurant in Beijing, China.
Image: Zhang Peng/LightRocket (Getty Images)

French fries are one of America’s most revered side dishes.

The origin of the chips are said to be linked to Belgium and France for distinct reasons. Some claim that American soldiers were first introduced to French fries while they were stationed in Belgium during World War I. Meanwhile, others claim that the fried potato strips were popularized after Thomas Jefferson asked that they be served at a White House dinner in a “French manner.”

Since then, French fries have gained their own share of fame, rising to become one of the most popular American Dishes. In 2022, fast food chain Checkers and Rally spearheaded a petition that looked to change National French Fry Day from July 13 to the second Friday in July. A move it boasted would fall on a “Fry Day.”

Those efforts have led us to today: National French Fry Day. We’ve compiled a list of some chains offering “Fry Day” deals.

Keep in mind that some chains, such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King are among those offering fries free of charge for the remainder of 2024.

Let’s dive in, and in the inflation economy, good will hunting, and bon appétit!

McDonald’s

McDonald’s

McDonald's crew member prepares french fries at a McDonald's in Miami, Florida.
McDonald’s crew member prepares french fries at a McDonald’s in Miami, Florida.
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Fry-Day Deal: Using the McDonald’s app, customers can score a free order of medium fries if they spend at least a $1 on July 12. That promotion runs every Friday until Dec. 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, if customers use the app on Saturday, July 13, they can get any order of fries free of charge. Should they decide to download the app for the first time, they’ll get a complimentary Big Mac if they spend just a $1.

Burger King

Burger King

A order of Burger King french fries in Bangkok, Thailand.
A order of Burger King french fries in Bangkok, Thailand.
Image: Lauren DeCicca (Getty Images)

Fry-Day Deal: Royal perk” members can score a free fries of any size if they spend at least a $1. That promotion will be around for the rest of the year. However, only on Friday, July 12 can loyalty members get a free hamburger if they spend $1 or more.

Checker’s and Rally’s

Checker’s and Rally’s

Checkers and Rally's, French fries trailer in Miami Beach, Florida during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show.
Checkers and Rally’s, French fries trailer in Miami Beach, Florida during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show.
Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Fry-Day Deal: 100 customers stand to win Free Fully Loaded Fries for a year should they enter and win a sweepstakes promotion Checker’s is running through July 12. Separately, between July 12-14 loyalty members can get a free order of regular-sized Fully Loaded Fries with any purchase via the chain’s app.

Fatburger

Fatburger

A Fatburger neon sign in Los Angeles, California.
A Fatburger neon sign in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Bob Berg (Getty Images)

Fry-Day Deal: Between July 12-14, customers will score a free order of Fat or Skinny fries with any purchase they make at a Fatburger or online. For conveniency, the code is “FRYDAY24.”

Arby’s

Arby’s

Arby's Crinkle Fries
Arby’s Crinkle Fries
Image: Arby’s

Fry-Day Deal: Starting July 12, loyalty members can nab $1 any size fries all month long.

KFC

KFC

KFC Secret Recipe Fries
KFC Secret Recipe Fries
Image: KFC

Fry-Day deal: KFC loyalty members can score a free order of any size Secret Recipe fries with any online purchase only on July 12. Notably, other deals are up for grabs, including 50% select chicken sandwiches.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Nacho Fries with cheese dip
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries with cheese dip
Image: Taco Bell

Fry-Day Deal: Using Taco Bell’s app, rewards members who purchase a $10 Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass will be able to redeem an order of Regular Nacho Fries, including one of six sauce options, every day for the next 30 days. Customers only have until July 15 to sign up.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box fries
Jack in the Box fries
Image: Jack in the Box

Fry-Day Deal: New and existing loyalty members can get free fries of any size and style (crinkle, curly, or halfsies) if they spend at least $1. The promotion starts July and is available online and in-store for the rest of 2024.

Krystal’s Chilli Cheese Fries

Krystal’s Chilli Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries.
Chili Cheese Fries.
Image: Fudio (Getty Images)

Fry-Day Deal: As part of the Krystalpalooza promotion, customers can score a free order of Chili Cheese Fries if they purchase an Original, Cheese Sackful, or Steamer Pack. The promotion is good through Aug. 18.

Smashburger

Smashburger

Basket of french Fries
Basket of french Fries
Image: Pgiam (Getty Images)

Fry-Day Deal: Customers can score a free regular order of Smash Fries with any purchase on Friday, July 12. The offer is available in store and online. For conveniency the code is FRYDAY24.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burger via Instagram
Wayback Burger via Instagram
Screenshot: Wayback Burgers

Fry-Day Deal: Wayback loyalty members can score a free order of regular fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich. The deal is only available on July 12 for rewards members who order via the app, in restaurant, or online.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s

Wendy's FryDay Deal
Wendy’s FryDay Deal
Image: Wendy’s

Fry-Day Deal: Customers can get a free order of fries of any size every Friday through the end of 2024. The offers applies to July 12 and is valid at participating locations in the chain’s app.

Whataburger

Whataburger

Whataburger fries
Whataburger fries
Image: Whatburger

Fry-Day Deal: Customers can nab a free medium sized order of fries on Friday, July 12. The offer is redeemable via Whataburger’s app and can be used at a location, in the drive-thru, or at curbside pickup and delivery.

