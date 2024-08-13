The 10 top fast food chains in America

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Big Food may be in limbo, but these chains are still top of mind for consumers — and their wallets, according to QSR Magazine

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image: Soeren Stache/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Big Food is in a bit of a pickle.

Diners are grumbling about rising prices. Even so, they are still getting their quick fix from some of America’s most beloved fast food chains, according to QSR Magazine’s yearly ranking of fast food chains across the U.S. The magazine collected sales data from the chains between March and May of this year.

Customers are still hungry for Domino’s pizza pies, Subway’s foot longs, and Chipotle’s pricer, albeit “generous,” portion sizes.

But even so, in the value wars, the results look different for each restaurant. While some scrambled to push out deals, others doubled down on what they already offered (quality).

Let’s take a look at what fast food chains made this year’s list, some of their latest moves, and key strategies they have in the works.

10. Domino’s

Image: John Keeble (Getty Images)
  • Latest move: In June, Domino’s said it was betting AI could help it make and deliver pizzas faster, according to CEO Russell John Weiner, who said the world’s biggest pizza company was already using the technology.
  • Key strategies: Domino’s has a “Hungry for More” strategy that it hopes will help it make $7 billion in sales over the next five years, across its 50,000 global locations.
9. Chipotle

Image: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Latest move: Chipotle wants customers to feel like its portion sizes are “generous,” despite social media outcry over its allegedly shrinking serving sizes.
  • Key strategies: Chipotle has international expansion plans. The burrito maker opened its first chain in the Middle East in late April and plans to open locations in Dubai too. It’s also planning to support innovation and growth and has doubled its venture fund to $100 million. Through the fund it plans to invest in improving the chain’s supply chain and automation.
8. Subway

Image: May James/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Latest move: Subway is letting franchisees with capital who own multiple brands to join the chain’s network. The franchisees can buy locations from current owners in an effort to expand them into profitable markets.
  • Key strategies: Subway’s $9.6 billion sale to Roark Capital was one of the biggest deals in quite some time. The future of Subway under Roark is still uncertain, but the chain is experiencing a period of positive momentum for the first time since 2016, thanks in part to its international growth plans.
7. Burger King

Image: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)
  • Latest move: The Restaurant Brands International-owned chain reported second-quarter earnings last week in which it detailed that sales declined slightly by 0.1%. In June, the chain launched a $5 meal to compete with rival McDonald’s. The bundle is expected to be around until October.
  • Key strategies: Burger King is focused on remodeling and refranchising and is largely doing this via the acquisition of its biggest franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group, which it bought for $1 billion. Through the transaction, the Whopper maker aims to renovate 600 stores and hand them over to smaller, local operators in a bid to boost performance.
6. Dunkin’

Image: Xavi Lopez/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Latest move: Dunkin’ already has its fall (albeit unconfirmed) menu ready to go. New York food influencer Markie Devo said in an Instagram post the fall menu will debut on Aug. 28. According to Devo, a Halloween menu is set to be released on Oct. 18 (though it is unconfirmed).
  • Key strategies: Americans do indeed run on Dunkin’. Since being acquired by Inspire Brands, the donut maker has rebounded with a bigger footprint, adding over 500 new locations in the past three years. Dunkin’ is also focused on international expansion and even a “co-location,” meaning it would cross-train staff so that it could divvy up resources, say with a Jimmy John’s, while increasing profits.
5. Wendy’s

Image: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
4. Taco Bell

Image: Mike Kemp/In Pictures (Getty Images)
3. Chick-fil-A

Illustration: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Latest move: Chick-fil-A is cruising ahead with drive-thru efficiency (which gained social media buzz during the pandemic). On average, in 2023, its drive-thru alone generated $9.3 million in sales. That’s a slight increase from the $8.5 million they made the year before.
  • Key strategies: Chick-fil-A has expansion plans. The Georgia-based company plans to grow its footprint in Canada and Puerto Rico, and perhaps other markets too.
2. Starbucks


Image: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis (Getty Images)
1. McDonald’s

Image: Jeffrey Vest/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)
  • Latest move: McDonald’s is America’s fast food darling (even if its most recent quarterly sales weren’t so hot). The burger giant continues to reign supreme, according to QSR’s yearly ranking.
  • Key strategies: America seems to be lovin’ McDonald’s more than ever. That may have something to do with its association with “value” — a word the chain mentioned at least 90 times during its most recent earnings call. A big chunk of its customers are from lower-income households, such as those making between $45,000 and $75,000, according to the chain’s CEO Chris Kempczinski. Whether the chain’s $5 meal deal works in its favor has yet to be seen, but what we know at least right now is that it plans to keep it around for just a little longer. It’s also launching a limited-time “collector’s meal,” which features throwback toys in cup form, for adults.
