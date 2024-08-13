The 10 top fast food chains in America

Big Food is in a bit of a pickle.



Diners are grumbling about rising prices. Even so, they are still getting their quick fix from some of America’s most beloved fast food chains, according to QSR Magazine’s yearly ranking of fast food chains across the U.S. The magazine collected sales data from the chains between March and May of this year.

Customers are still hungry for Domino’s pizza pies, Subway’s foot longs, and Chipotle’s pricer, albeit “generous,” portion sizes.

But even so, in the value wars, the results look different for each restaurant. While some scrambled to push out deals, others doubled down on what they already offered (quality).

Let’s take a look at what fast food chains made this year’s list, some of their latest moves, and key strategies they have in the works.