Starbucks is suddenly discounting coffee left and right to win back inflation-weary consumers

Starbucks has been increasingly selling its drinks at heavy discounts as part of promotions over the past month, in its continuing effort to counter inflation concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The company was running promotions for about half the month of May, including a $5 meal deal — the first time the company has focused on bundles with breakfast items in a decade. Other BOGO deals and cut-price offerings were offered in email outreach to customers part of its loyalty program.



“50% off a drink. It’s on. Keep checking the app all summer for more deals heading your way,” read one customer email cited by the Journal.



While the approach appears to be working in bringing customers back into stores, workers have also been complaining that the influx is leading to long lines when stores are already busy, according to the Journal.



Starbucks Chief Financial Officer Rachel Ruggeri said the company has been adding staff to meet demand and speeding up service through new equipment and changing work routines, the Journal reported.



Starbucks has been joining McDonalds and other chains in pushing lower-cost promotional deals, as previously reported.



The Wall Street Journal noted that Starbucks’ U.S. traffic dropped 7% in the three months ending March 31st compared to the year before, the largest quarterly decline since 2010, and that its active loyalty program users decreased by 1.5 million between December 31 and March 31st.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wrote on LinkedIn last month that to be successful, the company needed a “maniacal focus on the customer experience, through the eyes of a merchant. The answer does not lie in data, but in the stores.”

When Schulz was in charge, the Journal noted, he was wary of too many promotional deals for fear it could hurt the company’s premium brand.