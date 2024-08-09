McDonald's 'collectors meal,' Costco's crackdown, the FTC's food fight: Retail news roundup

Big Food is in limbo, but America seems to be lovin’ McDonald’s more than ever. That may have something to do with its association with “value” — a word the chain mentioned at least 90 times during its most recent earnings call. Meanwhile, McDonald’s is hoping its new lineup of collectibles will elicit the joy of a nostalgic Happy Meal with a promotion it’s launching on Aug. 13, but only for a limited time.

Costco Wholesale says not so fast to outsiders. The retail giant announced a ‘Netflix-style’ crackdown on its membership policy in an effort to weed out non-members and card sharing between family and friends. In big retail, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants to launch a probe to figure out why grocery prices are so gosh darn high. Which means Walmart and Costco Wholesale may soon be required to provide information on their sales, costs, and profits for commonly purchased items.

In the trenches of summer things are hot, and that’s not always a good thing. In May, Walmart’s Zoom call was anything but routine for roughly 300 employees who learned they would need to relocate or lose their jobs.

Separately, Samsung recalled over 1 million stoves nationwide due to safety concerns, in part because pets could knock the knobs, and accidentally trigger a fire hazard.