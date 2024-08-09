Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
McDonald's 'collectors meal,' Costco's crackdown, the FTC's food fight: Retail news roundup

Business News

McDonald's 'collectors meal,' Costco's crackdown, the FTC's food fight: Retail news roundup

Plus: McDonald's said this word 90 times in its earnings call, and Americans do seem to be lovin' it

By
Francisco Velasquez
Start Slideshow

Big Food is in limbo, but America seems to be lovin’ McDonald’s more than ever. That may have something to do with its association with “value” — a word the chain mentioned at least 90 times during its most recent earnings call. Meanwhile, McDonald’s is hoping its new lineup of collectibles will elicit the joy of a nostalgic Happy Meal with a promotion it’s launching on Aug. 13, but only for a limited time.

Costco Wholesale says not so fast to outsiders. The retail giant announced a ‘Netflix-style’ crackdown on its membership policy in an effort to weed out non-members and card sharing between family and friends. In big retail, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants to launch a probe to figure out why grocery prices are so gosh darn high. Which means Walmart and Costco Wholesale may soon be required to provide information on their sales, costs, and profits for commonly purchased items.

In the trenches of summer things are hot, and that’s not always a good thing. In May, Walmart’s Zoom call was anything but routine for roughly 300 employees who learned they would need to relocate or lose their jobs.

Separately, Samsung recalled over 1 million stoves nationwide due to safety concerns, in part because pets could knock the knobs, and accidentally trigger a fire hazard.

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s &#39;collectors meal,&#39; Costco&#39;s crackdown, the FTC&#39;s food fight: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Zhang Peng/LightRocket, Justin Sullivan, Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto, Kevin Dietsch
McDonald’s said this word 90 times in its earnings call, and Americans do seem to be lovin’ it

A statue of Ronald McDonald outside a McDonald’s restaurant.
A statue of Ronald McDonald outside a McDonald’s restaurant.
Image: Zhang Peng/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Big Food is in limbo, but America seems to be lovin’ McDonald’s more than ever. That may have something to do with its association with “value” — a word the chain mentioned at least 90 times during its most recent earnings call.

Costco is doing a ‘Netflix-style’ crack down on memberships

Customers walk by the membership counter at a Costco in Richmond, California.
Customers walk by the membership counter at a Costco in Richmond, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Costco Wholesale announced a ‘Netflix-style’ crackdown on its membership policy in an effort to weed out non-members and card sharing between family members and friends.

McDonald’s is dropping a ‘collector’s meal’ with throwback toys for adults

A McDonald’s Happy Meal box in Krakow, Poland.
A McDonald’s Happy Meal box in Krakow, Poland.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is hoping its new lineup of collectibles will elicit the joy of a beloved Happy Meal. The promotion gets underway on Aug. 13, but only for a limited time.

The FTC is coming after high grocery prices

FTC Chair Lina Khan testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee in Washington, D.C..
FTC Chair Lina Khan testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee in Washington, D.C..
Image: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Walmart and Costco Wholesale may soon be required to provide information on why their grocery prices are so high.

Samsung is recalling 1 million stoves because pets can easily knock the nobs

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s &#39;collectors meal,&#39; Costco&#39;s crackdown, the FTC&#39;s food fight: Retail news roundup
Image: Catherine McQueen (Getty Images)

Just days into August, Samsung announced a major recall of over 1 million stoves nationwide due to safety concerns that pets could accidentally trigger a fire hazard.

Walmart employees were caught off-guard by the company’s mandate to relocate

A Walmart in Streator, Illinois.
A Walmart in Streator, Illinois.
Image: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Walmart’s Zoom call in May was anything but routine for the roughly 300 employees who learned they would need to relocate or lose their jobs.

Wendy’s CEO is bullish on breakfast despite earnings miss

A Wendy’s in Tokyo, Japan.
A Wendy’s in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Wendy’s is making the case that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, at least when it comes to lifting profits.

Taco Bell reigns supreme in Yum! Brands’ portfolio

People eat at a Taco Bell in Beijing, China.
People eat at a Taco Bell in Beijing, China.
Image: Greg Baker / AFP (Getty Images)

As pesky inflation keeps cash-strapped consumers from dining out, Taco Bell is giving Yum! Brands a modest sales boost — even as KFC and Pizza Hut stagger.

You won’t see a value meal at Shake Shack anytime soon — it doesn’t need one

A bacon cheeseburger and fries at a Shake Shack in Chicago, Illinois.
A bacon cheeseburger and fries at a Shake Shack in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Shake Shack says its burgers and fries remain a hit among consumers – and a pricing shakeup isn’t coming soon.

Snickers and Pringles merger? Snack brands may converge

A cosplayer dressed as Julius Pringles during 2024 WonderCon in Anaheim, California.
A cosplayer dressed as Julius Pringles during 2024 WonderCon in Anaheim, California.
Image: Chelsea Guglielmino (Getty Images)

Confectionery king Mars could soon own Pringles maker Kellanova in a bold acquisition move – signaling a major shakeup in the snack food industry.

Snackers are feeling salty, leaving chocolate sales melting

SkinnyPop popcorn in Hershey’s “Freedom to Snack” campaign
SkinnyPop popcorn in Hershey’s “Freedom to Snack” campaign
Screenshot: Hershey’s Co.

Sweets are getting really pricy for consumers in the inflation economy — so much so that it’s gnawing away at sales for chocolate giant Hershey’s.

Instacart is getting a big boost from grocery delivery

Instacart gift cards at a Costco megastore in Queens, New York.
Instacart gift cards at a Costco megastore in Queens, New York.
Image: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Instacart is getting a big boost from its grocery delivery business – a signal that even in the inflation economyshoppers are still spending and increasing the number of orders they place on the platform.

