Costco is selling food buckets that last 25 years

Costco Wholesale wants shoppers to be prepared in case a world-disruptive event should take place.



The superstore operator is hoping its Readywise Emergency Food Bucket will do the trick. The big bucket, which is being sold for $79.99, boasts 150 total servings of various food items.

Some of those items – which apparently have a 25-year shelf-life — include servings of Pasta Alfredo, Cheesy Macaroni, Teriyaki Rice, and even Potato Pot Pie.

Costco said that the emergency bucket is one way to hedge against “unpredictability,” which it said has “become a constant.” Moreover, the assortment is intended to be a key part of shoppers’ “emergency preparedness.” The department store chain pointed to severe weather, unexpected job transitions, and food shortages, as examples of why the protein bucket would come in handy.

The membership-only retailer’s offering also comes at time when consumers are beginning to spend a little more, even as pesky inflation jabs at their wallets.

“Our selection of freeze-dried and dehydrated foods isn’t just about immediate convenience; it’s about resilience that extends into the future,” Costco said, later boasting that“it’s a tangible reminder that taking charge of your preparedness can mean the difference between uncertainty and confidence, between anxiety and stability.”

Costco said shoppers only need to add water to the meals to transform them into edible dishes, noting that preparing them takes minutes (though it did not specify by how many minutes, exactly).

The bucket is only available online and does not ship to Puerto Rico. The included food items vary in serving size and are said to be packaged in pouches (and do not feature the beloved $1.50 hot-dog combo).

Take a look at what Costco’s “Comprehensive Bucket” is filled with: