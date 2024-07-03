McDonald's had to cut breakfast hours in Australia because of an egg shortage

In This Story MCD -0.81%

McDonald’s in Australia has an egg shortage — and it’s scaling back the hours it will serve breakfast as it aims to work around a bird flu outbreak that has inundated the nation’s poultry supply.



How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

“Like many retailers, we are carefully managing supply of eggs due to the current industry challenges,” the chain’s Macca operator said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

To deal with the issue, while still servings“brekkie favourites with fresh Aussie eggs,” McDonald’s said it will temporarily serve breakfast until 10:30 a.m. throughout Australia, trimming its regular morning operations by 90 minutes.

Advertisement

The chain, which has over 970 locations throughout Australia, said it is “working hard with Aussie farmers and suppliers” to get its breakfast operations back to normal.

Advertisement

The country’s egg shortage has been exacerbated due to bird flu outbreaks linked to the Avian influenza virus that has impacted the poultry farms and the industry more broadly. An initial outbreak of the avian influenza virus, H7N3 HPAI strain, first emerged in May at a poultry farm in Victoria, Australia, the government said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), animal influenza viruses can circulate in animals but can also infect humans, especially those that have had contact with infected animals or contaminated environments.

Advertisement

Human related avian influenza virus infections can cause mild upper respiratory tract infection, as well as other diseases, WHO said, adding that they can also be fatal.

Supermarkets in Australia are also working around the egg shortage and have implemented a two-carton limit per customer. According to the Australian government, eggs and chicken “are safe to eat provided they are handled and cooked according to standard food handling practices.”

Advertisement

For McDonald’s, it means customers should consider when they decide to buy breakfast, at least for now.

“From Tuesday, July 2nd, for a breakfast that really hits the spot, make sure you check the clock,” McDonald’s said.



Advertisement

McDonald’s said it will continue to serve hash browns throughout the day.