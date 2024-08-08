Samsung is recalling 1 million stoves because pets can easily knock the nobs

Just days into August, Samsung has announced a major recall of over 1 million stoves nationwide due to safety concerns that pets could accidentally trigger a fire hazard.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

The South Korea-based manufacturer of electronics on Thursday recalled its Slide-In Electric Range stoves due to their front-facing knobs, which can be easily turned on by accidental bumps from people and even pets. In total, Samsung has recalled 1,120,905 stoves, across an estimated 30 models sold between 2013 and 2024.

Advertisement

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has published a list of the recalled model numbers. The model number can be found in the upper left corner of the oven door or inside of the storage bin at the bottom of the oven. Stove owners can contact Samsung to receive a free set of knob locks or covers that are compatible with their model.

Advertisement

Samsung said that it has received over 300 reports that the knobs have been accidentally turned on by pets or humans since 2013. Of those reports, 250 have involved fires. Meanwhile, there have been reports that seven fires led to the death of pets, while eight fires forced customers to seek medical attention.



Advertisement

Should customers continue to use the recalled stoves without the knob locks or covers, the agency said they should keep children and pets away from the knobs, and double check that the knobs are off before leaving their home or going to bed.

The agency also urges customers to never place, leave, or store objects on top of the stove or in range because if the stove is accidentally turned on or left on, those items could catch fire.