Chipotle's former CEO doesn't get the complaints about portion sizes

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s former boss is addressing dissatisfaction with its portion sizes, which some have claimed veer toward the smaller side.



Steve Ells, the founder and former chief executive officer of Chipotle, said during the Wall Street Journal Global Food Forum in Chicago on Wednesday, that the Mexican dining chain has been “quite generous” in its food portions.

“I’ve never experienced someone walking out of a Chipotle hungry in my 30 some odd years, I mean, it just doesn’t happen,” Ells said. “So those who complain about portion sizes, I’m not sure I quite get it, but I understand it’s a thing out there.”

When asked about the increase in menu prices amid an uptick in fast food value wars, Ells said Chipotle is different from other quick service competitors like McDonald’s and Wendy’s because of the value and quality of the ingredients it provides.

“When you have something of great quality, you can charge a fair price for it,” Ells, who was CEO of Chipotle for 16 years, said.

In late May, Brian Niccol, Chipotle’s current CEO, took to social media to fend off claims that the California-based company was skimping on its food portions. During that time, Niccol said if customers wanted more of a certain food item, all they needed to do was give employees a slight look.

At a time when cash-strapped consumers are grappling with elevated levels of inflation, Chipotle is standing out in the inflation economy. Despite it raising prices by 7%, the casual chain reported a 7% jump in sales, led primarily by its chicken and beef items, and is undergoing a 50-for-1 stock split.

Nonetheless, sizing at Chipotle appears to matter. Niccol told investors in April during the company’s earnings call that it plans to deploy its avocado-cutting robot, dubbed “Autocado,” at some of its busier locations as early as this year. The robot will cut, core, and peel avocados, in an effort to give customers consistent portion sizes.