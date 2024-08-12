The Big Mac to the Grand Mac: A brief history of McDonald's cheeseburgers

McDonald’s is the biggest restaurant on Earth, and its closest competitors, Starbucks and Subway, trail far behind it.



The beloved chain first emerged as a modest drive-in restaurant back in the 1940s. At the time, it offered just a simple, no-hassle hamburger. The modest but consistent patty resonated with consumers.

Fast forward to 1967, and the iconic Big Mac was born. The double decker burger — made up of two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and onions, all stuffed between three sesame seed buns — quickly became one of McDonald’s signature items and was officially added to the chain’s national menu by 1968.