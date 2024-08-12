The Big Mac to the Grand Mac: A brief history of McDonald's cheeseburgers

To get consumers who are worried about inflation to spend at the chain, McDonald’s is going bigger than a Big Mac, and for that matter, bigger than a Grand Mac, too.
Cue the Big Arch. What makes the Big Arch different from its cousins? Well, so far we know that it includes two beef patties, layered melted cheese, “crispy” toppings, and a slab of signature tangy sauce, according to the chain’s CEO Chris Kempczinski.
Notably, it also weighs more. To compare, the Big Mac weighs roughly 7.6 ounces. The heftier Grand Mac weigh about 11.4 ounces (even with four patties). Notably, the Big Arch comes in at a whopping 14 ounces, per McDonald’s Portugal.
McDonald’s is pilot testing the special burger in select markets, including Portugal and Canada — notably, Canada is one of the first regions McDonald’s expanded to on its quest for international domination back in 1967.
McDonald’s executives did not explicitly say whether the Big Arch would make its way to the U.S. (just yet). But the chain has been hinting for months that it can get consumers back with larger burgers, more chicken, and a better coffee experience.
That has yet to be seen; in fact, the chain’s second-quarter earnings weren’t so hot. Despite missing the mark, McDonald’s is hell bent on keeping its competitive edge by extending its popular $5 meal deal to stave off competitors like Starbucks, Burger King, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Arby’s, Chipotle, Shack Shake, and even Sonic.