Krispy Kreme stock had its best day ever because now McDonald's will sell its doughnuts

Breakfast at McDonald’s is about to get much — much — sweeter. The Chicago-based fast food chain is expanding its partnership with Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based doughnut chain. McDonald’s locations across the U.S. will offer three types of doughnuts — original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced cream-filled doughnuts — on their menus later this year.

The doughnuts will be delivered fresh each morning to the participating McDonald’s locations, according to the companies. Customers can choose to purchase either an individual doughnut or spring for a six-pack.

By the end of 2026, the doughnuts are expected to be available at most of McDonald’s 13,500 U.S. locations. The fast food chain plans to open 900 new locations nationwide by 2027.

“Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s head of marketing in the U.S., said in a statement.

And on Tuesday, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the partnership by offering free glazed doughnuts to customers who visit stores between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.



Krispy Kreme stock soared all day Tuesday before closing up more than 39%. McDonald’s stock was mostly flat. The sharp rise for Krispy Kreme was its biggest in one day since its IPO in July of 2021, Bloomberg reports.

The partnership promises sweet rewards for more than just the customers. Hassan called it an exciting chance to “unlock new business opportunities.

Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth said the partnership with McDonald’s will “more than double” the Krispy Kreme’s points of access by the end of 2026. Krispy Kreme currently delivers its doughnuts to about 6,800 third-party stores.

“The partnership accelerates the development of our existing Delivered Fresh Daily channel, creating operating leverage through distribution density and production utilization,” Charlesworth said in a statement.